Upper Nile governor launches second commissioners’ forum in Malakal

The Governor of Upper Nile State has today launched the Second County Commissioners’ Forum in Malakal, aimed at addressing security challenges and improving service delivery across the state.

Peter Ngwojo, the State Minister of Information, said the forum officially started this morning and was launched by Governor James Koang Chuol.

On Saturday, Governor Chuol told Eye Radio that all county commissioners had arrived in Malakal to attend the three-day event.

According to the Governor, the forum will focus on collecting detailed reports from all 13 counties, including updates on security and basic services.

The discussions will also help the state prepare for the upcoming Governors’ Forum.

Speaking to Eye Radio at the venue on Monday, September 1, Minister Ngwojo said the commissioners will discuss their work at the local government level and come up with resolutions to promote peace and harmony among communities.

“Today we kick off the Commissioners Forum for 13 Counties. This forum will last for three days. The Governor, Lieutenant-General James Kaong has announced it officially a while ago.

“Then the aim of this forum is to help the Commissioners doing their work at the level of local government and the communities for them to live in peace and harmony. The main aim of this 2nd Upper County Commissioners Forum,” he said.

