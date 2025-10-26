Yakani to launch dialogue to attempt to reconcile estrained peace parties

Civil society leader Edmund Yakani has announced plans to launch a dialogue among parties to the 2018 peace agreement in an effort to resolve differences and advance the implementation of the peace deal.

The announcement comes amid warnings from regional and international bodies about the risk of a return to civil war, following ongoing military confrontations between the opposition SPLM/SPLA-IO and the government after clashes erupted in Nasir in March.

Sporadic fighting has also been reported in other parts of the country since then.

Yakani, head of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation, said the dialogue, scheduled to begin next month, will bring together the signatories of the 2018 peace agreement to address outstanding disputes.

He added that other stakeholders, including women’s groups, traditional chiefs, youth, and persons with disabilities, will participate to find solutions to local issues.

In a recorded statement to Eye Radio, Yakani said the dialogue is a response to calls from citizens for peace parties to break deadlocks and allow for smooth implementation of the agreement.

“…November will be the month where we roll out an inclusive dialogue among various constituencies of South Sudan and specifically the parties that are signatory to the 2018 peace agreement known R- ARCiSS,” Yakani said in a statement extended to Eye Radio newsroom.

“but also we reach out to other parties that are not signatory to the 2018 peace agreement and want to make the dialogue to be inclusive and bring everybody on board being youth, women, persons with disability, chiefs,” he explained.

“We need to find our own solution to our own crisis therefore as one of the stakeholders who are signatory to our access we are now undertaking a responsibility to respond to the call that citizens you have made for our leaders to resolve their political differences through dialogue,” he added.

Yakani emphasized that the dialogue aims to provide a homegrown solution to South Sudan’s political crisis and reduce reliance on military confrontation or external mediation.

