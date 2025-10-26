Police: Cyber crime legislation will strengthen enforcement and protect internet users

The Director of Community Policing at the Ministry of Interior has welcomed the soon-to-be-enacted Cyber Crime and Computer Misuse Bill, saying it will help combat online crimes and promote the safety of internet users in South Sudan.

Major General Daniel Justin said the new law is long overdue and will clearly define cyber offences while introducing tougher penalties for online crimes.

He noted that the absence of proper legislation had made it easy for offenders to commit crimes online and escape with light punishments due to legal gaps.

His comments come after the Transitional National Legislative Assembly passed the bill to its third and final reading last week.

However, the proposed legislation has raised concern among human rights groups, who fear it could be used to monitor, intimidate, or silence journalists and activists.

According to General Justin, the law will instead strengthen online law enforcement, curb digital fraud, and ensure criminals face justice.

Speaking on the Around South Sudan Podcast on Friday, he said a specialised department headed by an attorney has already been established to investigate and prosecute cybercrimes in anticipation of the bill’s enactment.

“Yes, some time back even before when we were still part of Sudan we did not have specific laws like the Cyber Crime and Computer Misuse Act. Whenever someone was involved in a cybercrime, there was either no punishment or the punishment was very light,” explained General Justin.

“With the new law, everything will be properly addressed. We now have a special attorney general, and within the CID, a dedicated department for cybercrimes. They are trained to investigate such cases, and through Interpol, we can share information and cooperate internationally. So, we are fully prepared to deal with these crimes,” he said.

General Justin said cyber-related crimes are on the rise in the country, with most cases involving defamation, cyberbullying, and online fraud.

He added that the police are building capacity and learning new skills to investigate cyber offences and help victims access justice.

“I don’t have the exact statistics, but so far in South Sudan, most of these cases are related to information-based offences. Many of them are considered minor, and people often resolve them among themselves without involving the law, sometimes with the help of local elders.

“However, as I mentioned, the police are adapting to the situation. We now have a specialized attorney general handling these cases, and within our CID, there are dedicated teams trained to investigate cybercrimes. We are fully equipped to manage these offences,” he added.

