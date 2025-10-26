26th October 2025

Eastern Equatoria bans foreigners from illegal mining and logging

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Lino Lokoro and his colleagues at the rubble of a collapsed gold-mining hole in Faka village, Ngauro, Eastern Equatoria State | Credit | Jale Richard\Eye Radio

The government of Eastern Equatoria State has banned foreigners from engaging in illegal mining and logging, citing rising security threats linked to such activities.

According to John Elia Alhaji, the State Minister of Information and Communication, the decision follows a resolution passed by the Eastern Equatoria State Council of Ministers during its recent meeting.

Minister Alhaji said several foreigners and non-indigenous individuals have been conducting artisanal mining and other unauthorized businesses in local forests without the knowledge or approval of state or county authorities.

He said these activities pose serious security risks to local communities.

“… no foreigner is allowed to conduct artisanal mining or any business in our forests without official authorization from the relevant government institutions. Non-indigenous individuals may be allowed only to engage in such activities with prior official permission from local authorities so that the appropriate security measures are put in place,” Alhaji said, speaking to the media.

Minister Alhaji warned that anyone found violating the resolution will face legal action.

He called on county commissioners and security agencies to strictly enforce the directive to protect the state’s natural forests and ensure community safety.

He also emphasized that anyone found in the forests without official clearance will be held accountable in court.

“The resolution is very clear. Anybody who is found roaming in our forests without clear official clearance, he or she will have to answer in the court of law,” he stated.

Minister Alhaji said the directive aims to safeguard natural resources and ensure that all economic activities in Eastern Equatoria State are carried out lawfully and transparently.

26th October 2025

