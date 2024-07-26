Business woman shot dead along Yei-Kaya road

Unknown gunmen shot dead a business woman along Yei- Morobo road on Thursday, according to Yei River County Chamber of Commerce.

Luate Justin, the chairperson of Yei River Chamber of Commerce said the woman identified only as Becky was transporting her goods by vehicle to Dr Congo when she was ambushed on Thursday.

“She loaded her goods in a vehicle, traveling from Yei through Kaya Road when they got ambushed in Ligi between Yei and Morobo Counties.”

The car driver and his turn boy sustained bullet wounds and have been admitted to Yei Civil hospital.

“She was shot and died on spot. Meanwhile, the driver and the turn-boy sustained injuries and are now in the hospital.”

Efforts to reach Morobo County Commissioner for comment were futile.

