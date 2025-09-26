You are here: Home | Featured | Health | Humanitarian | News | World Vision launches five-year plan to end waterborne disease in South Sudan
During the launch on Friday, September 26, 2025, World Vision South Sudan announced a total planned budget of $25 million USD for the ambitious five-year project.
The plan is specifically designed to deliver adaptive water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions for a healthier South Sudan.
The project will focus its efforts across five key states: Upper Nile, Warrap, Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Western Equatoria, and Central Equatoria.
By targeting these regions, the initiative aims to bring crucial WASH infrastructure and education to vulnerable communities.
The plan focuses on ten main priority areas, structured around long-term resilience and emergency response.
Stephen Odom Kara, World Vision’s Country Technical Director for the WASH Project, stated that the plan is designed to deliver adaptive water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions crucial for a healthier nation.
“The WASH business plan of 2026 to 2030 will focus on key priority areas,” Kara told Eye Radio.
“One of them is emergency response, as South Sudan has been facing a lot of disasters, some natural and climate-change-related, and others man-made.”
Key Pillars of the 2026-2030 Plan
The project’s focus areas include:
Building on a Decade of Progress
World Vision has been running its WASH program since South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Since 2021, the 13-member WASH team has achieved significant milestones.
The organization has provided 200,655 people with access to clean drinking water through the drilling of 17 new boreholes and 20 shallow wells, and the rehabilitation of 58 wells.
They also trained 123,340 households in water purification supplies.
On sanitation, an average of 4,500 households have gained access to basic sanitation annually, and 63,000 people were reached with hygiene promotion services.
According to World Vision, the WASH program is vital to multiple sectors—including health, education, livelihoods, and food security—by saving time, increasing productivity, and preventing disease through safe water supply in schools, healthcare facilities, and communities affected by climate shocks, cholera outbreaks, and displacement.
