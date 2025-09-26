Magwi hospital gets life-saving kits to boost maternal and infant care

In a statement, the GEPA South Sudan, the medical equipment donated by the SONIC HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION of Australia was delivered to the hospital in Magwi County.

The donation, which took place on September 24, 2025, directly addresses the hospital’s challenges, including the absence of a neonatal intensive care unit and a lack of equipment for emergency conditions.

The donated equipment includes: One (1) XHZ LED phototherapy unit, one (1) YP-100 infant incubator (Humidicrib), one (1) Mindray Benefusion VP1 infusion pump, one (1) Babi, plus a neonatal CPAP system, and one (1) B-25T CPAP machine for adults.

The Commissioner of Magwi County, Pole Pole Benjamin Olum, publicly confirmed and extended his gratitude for the recent donation of vital medical equipment to Magwi County Hospital.

Speaking after the donation event on September 24, 2025, Commissioner Pole Pole thanked the donors, GEPA South Sudan and the SONIC HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION of Australia, for their commitment to improving local healthcare.

“I am confirming to the public that on September 24, 2025, we received medical equipment,” Commissioner Pole Pole stated.

He also acknowledged and thanked the Medical Director and the County Health Department for their essential work in coordinating with the partners to ensure the delivery was successful.

The donation, which included five specialized units for maternal and infant care, is expected to significantly boost the hospital’s capacity to provide life-saving services to the community.

The Commissioner praised the decision by the donors, emphasizing that the new equipment will help “keep my sister safe.”

Ayot Jennifer, Social Inclusion Manager for GEPA South Sudan, thanked the Sonic Healthcare Foundation’s Executive Manager, Ms. Lindsay Thitchener, for the generous support.

She emphasized that the services enabled by this equipment must be offered free of charge to maximize benefits for the vulnerable Magwi community.

“These equipments shall benefit the vulnerable community of Magwi,” Jennifer stated. She also pledged that GEPA South Sudan will conduct routine monitoring to ensure the equipment serves its primary goal of saving lives.

Pivotal Role in Service Delivery

Dr. Oryema Joseph, Medical Director of Magwi County Hospital, extended his sincere appreciation, stating the equipment will play a “pivotal role” in improving healthcare.

“Most times, we face numerous challenges due to inadequate medical equipment that ends up putting the lives of mothers and their babies at risk,” Dr. Oryema said. “This support shall greatly improve health service delivery to the community of Magwi.”

GEPA South Sudan also thanked Commissioner Pole Pole Benjamin Olum for his support in ensuring the easy and safe delivery of the donation, and the Medical Director for his cooperation in providing the necessary data.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



South Sudan, Gambia sign communiqué to establish diplomatic ties Previous Post