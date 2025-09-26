26th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | Uncategorized   |   Magwi hospital gets life-saving kits to boost maternal and infant care

Magwi hospital gets life-saving kits to boost maternal and infant care

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 hour ago

Health workers receive the donated medical equipment at Magwi County Hospital on September 24, 2025. The life-saving kits were provided by GEPA South Sudan and the SONIC HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION of Australia to boost maternal and infant care. (Courtesy of GEPA South Sudan)

MAGWI, Eastern Equatoria State (Eye Radio) – Magwi County Hospital in Eastern Equatoria State has received a crucial donation of five essential medical equipment items from GEPA South Sudan and the SONIC HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION of Australia, to provide healthcare to mothers and infants.

In a statement, the GEPA South Sudan, the medical equipment donated by the SONIC HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION of Australia was delivered to the hospital in Magwi County.

The donation, which took place on September 24, 2025, directly addresses the hospital’s challenges, including the absence of a neonatal intensive care unit and a lack of equipment for emergency conditions.

The donated equipment includes: One (1) XHZ LED phototherapy unit, one (1) YP-100 infant incubator (Humidicrib),  one (1) Mindray Benefusion VP1 infusion pump, one (1) Babi, plus a neonatal CPAP system, and one (1) B-25T CPAP machine for adults.

The Commissioner of Magwi County, Pole Pole Benjamin Olum, publicly confirmed and extended his gratitude for the recent donation of vital medical equipment to Magwi County Hospital.

Speaking after the donation event on September 24, 2025, Commissioner Pole Pole thanked the donors, GEPA South Sudan and the SONIC HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION of Australia, for their commitment to improving local healthcare.

“I am confirming to the public that on September 24, 2025, we received medical equipment,” Commissioner Pole Pole stated.

He also acknowledged and thanked the Medical Director and the County Health Department for their essential work in coordinating with the partners to ensure the delivery was successful.

The donation, which included five specialized units for maternal and infant care, is expected to significantly boost the hospital’s capacity to provide life-saving services to the community.

The Commissioner praised the decision by the donors, emphasizing that the new equipment will help “keep my sister safe.”

Ayot Jennifer, Social Inclusion Manager for GEPA South Sudan, thanked the Sonic Healthcare Foundation’s Executive Manager, Ms. Lindsay Thitchener, for the generous support.

She emphasized that the services enabled by this equipment must be offered free of charge to maximize benefits for the vulnerable Magwi community.

“These equipments shall benefit the vulnerable community of Magwi,” Jennifer stated. She also pledged that GEPA South Sudan will conduct routine monitoring to ensure the equipment serves its primary goal of saving lives.

Pivotal Role in Service Delivery

Dr. Oryema Joseph, Medical Director of Magwi County Hospital, extended his sincere appreciation, stating the equipment will play a “pivotal role” in improving healthcare.

“Most times, we face numerous challenges due to inadequate medical equipment that ends up putting the lives of mothers and their babies at risk,” Dr. Oryema said. “This support shall greatly improve health service delivery to the community of Magwi.”

GEPA South Sudan also thanked Commissioner Pole Pole Benjamin Olum for his support in ensuring the easy and safe delivery of the donation, and the Medical Director for his cooperation in providing the necessary data.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial 1

Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial

Published September 22, 2025

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says 2

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says

Published September 21, 2025

SSBC to air live trial of Machar, SPLM-IO leaders 3

SSBC to air live trial of Machar, SPLM-IO leaders

Published September 22, 2025

Rhino Construction reports progress on Juba-Nadapal road project 4

Rhino Construction reports progress on Juba-Nadapal road project

Published September 20, 2025

Why Machar’s lawyer objected in court 5

Why Machar’s lawyer objected in court

Published September 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

World Vision launches five-year plan to end waterborne disease in South Sudan

Published 14 minutes ago

Magwi hospital gets life-saving kits to boost maternal and infant care

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan, Gambia sign communiqué to establish diplomatic ties

Published 2 hours ago

How age certificates are undermining Justice in South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan joins International Paralympic Committee in Korea

Published 3 hours ago

‘We Are Able’ project concludes, empowering hundreds of PWD in South Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.