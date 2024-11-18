18th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Activist urges fresh invitation of Cirillo, Gatwech to Tumaini Initiative

Activist urges fresh invitation of Cirillo, Gatwech to Tumaini Initiative

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

Simon Gatwech and Thomas Cirillo. (Photo: Eye Radio).

A civil society activist has reiterated calls on the transitional government and the Kenyan mediation team to persuade other hold-out groups to join the Tumaini Imitative.

The peace process between the government and South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance is set for resumption after it faced several negotiation setbacks since June in 2024.

On Friday, President Kiir reconstituted the government’s negotiation team and appointed his senior advisor, Kuol Manyang to lead the new 15-member delegation.

Meanwhile, Edmund Yakani urged the new delegation to reach out to political leaders left out of the initial process including Gen. Thomas Cirilo, Simon Gatwech, Emmanuel Ajawin and others.

Mr. Yakani – the head of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization – said the Tumaini Initiative should be inclusive of all non-signatories to the revitalized peace agreement.

“We know that there are groups that have been left out like the NAS under Gen. Thomas Cirilo, you have Kitgwang under Simon Gadwech, you have people like Emmanuel Ajawin, people like Alex, they are still there,” he said.

“Even somebody like Kenyi Loburong here in Wonduruba, is a part of these concerns that are left out. That’s why as stakeholders, we have been calling for inclusivity, and one of my discussion with the government team leader; that please try to use your reputation and personality to bring everybody on board.”

Yakani acknowledges that the groups have their own reservations about the peace process – but stressed the importance of “political maturity” of returning to the negotiating table to reach consensus.

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan 1

EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan

Published November 14, 2024

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution 2

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution

Published November 15, 2024

South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina 3

South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina

Published November 12, 2024

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot 4

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot

Published November 14, 2024

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative 5

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative

Published November 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSOMA claims govt inserted ‘anti-Tumaini elements’ in new team

Published 19 mins ago

Parliament adjourns sitting to prepare budget for Kiir’s assent

Published 1 hour ago

Over 40 pupils could miss CPE exams in Tonj North: NEC

Published 2 hours ago

79,010 pupils sit for CPE exams as Awut warns against ‘machot’

Published 2 hours ago

Displaced people to be hardest hit by hunger amid growing food crisis: UN

Published 3 hours ago

Activist urges fresh invitation of Cirillo, Gatwech to Tumaini Initiative

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.