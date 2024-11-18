Activist urges fresh invitation of Cirillo, Gatwech to Tumaini Initiative

A civil society activist has reiterated calls on the transitional government and the Kenyan mediation team to persuade other hold-out groups to join the Tumaini Imitative.

The peace process between the government and South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance is set for resumption after it faced several negotiation setbacks since June in 2024.

On Friday, President Kiir reconstituted the government’s negotiation team and appointed his senior advisor, Kuol Manyang to lead the new 15-member delegation.

Meanwhile, Edmund Yakani urged the new delegation to reach out to political leaders left out of the initial process including Gen. Thomas Cirilo, Simon Gatwech, Emmanuel Ajawin and others.

Mr. Yakani – the head of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization – said the Tumaini Initiative should be inclusive of all non-signatories to the revitalized peace agreement.

“We know that there are groups that have been left out like the NAS under Gen. Thomas Cirilo, you have Kitgwang under Simon Gadwech, you have people like Emmanuel Ajawin, people like Alex, they are still there,” he said.

“Even somebody like Kenyi Loburong here in Wonduruba, is a part of these concerns that are left out. That’s why as stakeholders, we have been calling for inclusivity, and one of my discussion with the government team leader; that please try to use your reputation and personality to bring everybody on board.”

Yakani acknowledges that the groups have their own reservations about the peace process – but stressed the importance of “political maturity” of returning to the negotiating table to reach consensus.

