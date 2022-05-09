Woman jailed for poking holes in partner’s condoms to get herself pregnant

A woman in Germany has been slapped with a 6-month suspended jail sentence for sexual assault in a case where she was accused of deliberately poking fun at her partner’s condoms, local media reported.

In a ruling on Wednesday, May 4, which a regional court in German’s Bielefeld city termed as “historic”, the lady was found guilty of sexual assault for “stealthing”.

“Stealthing” occurs when a man secretly removes his condom during sexual intercourse without the knowledge of his partner.

“This provision also applies in the reverse case. The condoms were rendered unusable without the man’s knowledge or his consent,” Judge Astrid Salewski said in her decision.

The 39-year-old woman was in a “friends with benefits” casual, sexual relationship with a 42-year-old man they met online in 2021, according to a report by DW.

The woman is said to have developed deeper feelings for her partner, whom she knew preferred a non-committal relationship.

The lady then secretly poked holes in the package of condoms that her partner kept in his nightstand, hoping to get pregnant.

Although her efforts were reportedly unsuccessful, she later wrote the man a message on WhatsApp, saying that she believed she was pregnant and further disclosed that she’d purposefully damaged the condoms.

The 42-year-old man then filed a suit against her, where she later confessed to attempts of manipulating her partner.

