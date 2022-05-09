9th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Govt opens Geological Data Centre in Juba

Govt opens Geological Data Centre in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

The Geological Data Center - Courtesy

The National Ministry of Petroleum has opened the Geological Data Centre in Juba.

The $3.7 million facility implemented in a period of one year became operational last week.

According to Undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum, Daniel Awow Chuang, the Centre will be used for keeping important data especially on hydrocarbons, minerals and other geo-scientific information.

Awow Daniel Chuang, told media on Friday during the opening ceremony, the Centre will also help university students and companies to carry out their scientific research in the country’s geophysical data.

“South Sudan Geophysics Company will be one of the important companies that will be used in the region. I am sure even originators that are working in this country will use this facility for mapping and disaster,” Awow said.

“If you want to spot all the disasters, the mapping can help. So this capability for us, we should be proud of.

“The ministry of petroleum is working very hard to achieve the vision of this country and has realized we have the resources. We can’t do this if we don’t have the information.”

Awow disclosed that the Ministry purchased three air-crafts for mapping and collecting data on hydrocarbons, minerals and crops.

Popular Stories
Country’s oil sold up to 2027,” says finance minister 1

Country’s oil sold up to 2027,” says finance minister

Published Thursday, May 5, 2022

Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action 2

Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants 3

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Powerful individuals ‘working against economic reforms’ – BoSS governor 4

Powerful individuals ‘working against economic reforms’ – BoSS governor

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Prof. Akec unveils “Technology City” project for University of Juba 5

Prof. Akec unveils “Technology City” project for University of Juba

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

6 arrested in connection with killing of seven people in Manyo

Published 5 hours ago

Gov’t mobilizing companies to complete Nadapal-Juba road

Published 6 hours ago

Efforts are underway to evacuate cattle keepers from Magwi- official

Published 6 hours ago

Melut hires 100 teachers for primary, secondary schools using oil share

Published 7 hours ago

Turn up for opening of Freedom Bridge,” Juba residents urged

Published 7 hours ago

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.