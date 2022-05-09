Govt opens Geological Data Centre in Juba

The National Ministry of Petroleum has opened the Geological Data Centre in Juba.



The $3.7 million facility implemented in a period of one year became operational last week.

According to Undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum, Daniel Awow Chuang, the Centre will be used for keeping important data especially on hydrocarbons, minerals and other geo-scientific information.

Awow Daniel Chuang, told media on Friday during the opening ceremony, the Centre will also help university students and companies to carry out their scientific research in the country’s geophysical data.

“South Sudan Geophysics Company will be one of the important companies that will be used in the region. I am sure even originators that are working in this country will use this facility for mapping and disaster,” Awow said.

“If you want to spot all the disasters, the mapping can help. So this capability for us, we should be proud of.

“The ministry of petroleum is working very hard to achieve the vision of this country and has realized we have the resources. We can’t do this if we don’t have the information.”

Awow disclosed that the Ministry purchased three air-crafts for mapping and collecting data on hydrocarbons, minerals and crops.

