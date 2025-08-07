7th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | News   |   Woman arrested in Tonj South for smuggling ammunition in a sorghum sack

Woman arrested in Tonj South for smuggling ammunition in a sorghum sack

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 7 hours ago

Bullets and other items confiscated from a woman suspected of attempting to smuggle them inot Tonj South County - Photo Credit: Office of the Commissioner of Tonj South.

Authorities in Tonj South County, Warrap State, have arrested a woman suspected of smuggling ammunition hidden in a sack of sorghum.

According to a statement issued by the office of the county commissioner on Facebook, the unnamed woman was stopped at a security checkpoint in Alol area at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

She reportedly hid the bullets among the grains inside the sack.

John Ayitiak Warwien, the Commissioner of Tonj South County, said the woman is under investigation to identify those she was allegedly transporting the ammunition to, as well as other possible accomplices.

“The action is a milestone towards the efforts of re-establishing stability and peace in the region and prosecuting those responsible for perpetuating the violence. The suspects are already in custody, and investigations are underway,” he said.

Other items confiscated from the suspect include money and knife.

The Commissioner said the county has launched a crackdown on individuals he described as conflict instigators and arms smugglers.

He stated that the local authorities are stepping up efforts to identify and arrest those fueling insecurity by supplying weapons and inciting violence in the area.

The arrest comes as Warrap State authorities continue mobilizing communities to hand over weapons to the government.

This is part of enforcing the state of emergency declared by President Salva Kiir in June.

The emergency was announced following a surge in intercommunal violence in Tonj South and Tonj East counties, where many people were killed and thousands displaced.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan ambassador to India dies in New Delhi at 63 1

South Sudan ambassador to India dies in New Delhi at 63

Published August 1, 2025

Police arrest 30 in Gumbo Shirikat crackdown, including four women 2

Police arrest 30 in Gumbo Shirikat crackdown, including four women

Published August 2, 2025

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release 3

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release

Published August 5, 2025

Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced 4

Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced

Published August 6, 2025

Unprovoked UPDF attack on Kajo-Keji ‘regrettable’ -Governor Rabi 5

Unprovoked UPDF attack on Kajo-Keji ‘regrettable’ -Governor Rabi

Published August 1, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Woman arrested in Tonj South for smuggling ammunition in a sorghum sack

Published 7 hours ago

President Kiir, Speaker Kumba discuss 2025-2026 budget

Published 7 hours ago

NSS training officer described as ‘excellent soldier’ dies in tragic accident

Published 9 hours ago

Police: Death toll rises to 10 in Mogiri cattle raid attack

Published 10 hours ago

Dutch Ambassador urges gov’t to increase aid funding, remove barriers

Published 11 hours ago

Two boda-boda riders killed along Tali road – local official

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.