Woman arrested in Tonj South for smuggling ammunition in a sorghum sack

Authorities in Tonj South County, Warrap State, have arrested a woman suspected of smuggling ammunition hidden in a sack of sorghum.

According to a statement issued by the office of the county commissioner on Facebook, the unnamed woman was stopped at a security checkpoint in Alol area at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

She reportedly hid the bullets among the grains inside the sack.

John Ayitiak Warwien, the Commissioner of Tonj South County, said the woman is under investigation to identify those she was allegedly transporting the ammunition to, as well as other possible accomplices.

“The action is a milestone towards the efforts of re-establishing stability and peace in the region and prosecuting those responsible for perpetuating the violence. The suspects are already in custody, and investigations are underway,” he said.

Other items confiscated from the suspect include money and knife.

The Commissioner said the county has launched a crackdown on individuals he described as conflict instigators and arms smugglers.

He stated that the local authorities are stepping up efforts to identify and arrest those fueling insecurity by supplying weapons and inciting violence in the area.

The arrest comes as Warrap State authorities continue mobilizing communities to hand over weapons to the government.

This is part of enforcing the state of emergency declared by President Salva Kiir in June.

The emergency was announced following a surge in intercommunal violence in Tonj South and Tonj East counties, where many people were killed and thousands displaced.