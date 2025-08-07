7th August 2025

President Kiir, Speaker Kumba discuss 2025-2026 budget

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

President Salva Kiir Mayardit shakes hands with Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba - Photo credit: Office of the President

President Salva Kiir and the Speaker of the National Assembly have discussed the 2025–2026 national budget, which is expected to be tabled before Parliament for debate and approval in the coming days.

This is according to a statement issued by the Office of the President this evening.

The statement says President Kiir received a detailed briefing from the Speaker of the National Assembly on Parliament’s recent work, including legislative priorities and budget preparations.

During the meeting at State House, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba said the discussions focused on the national budget for the 2025–2026 financial year, which will soon be presented before lawmakers.

Speaker Kumba commended President Kiir for what she described as continued support to the National Assembly, saying the support has helped Parliament carry out its oversight roles effectively.

She also highlighted what she called a strong working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, which she says plays an important role in promoting peace, development, and service delivery in the country.

7th August 2025

