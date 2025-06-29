29th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | States   |   Western Equatoria receives medical supplies after months of shortage

Western Equatoria receives medical supplies after months of shortage

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 12 hours ago

Official inspects the supplied drugs placed in store|Courtesy

Health authorities in Western Equatoria State have confirmed receiving 10 tonnes of essential medicines from the National Ministry of Health under the Health Sector Transformation Project.

The State Minister of Health, James Abdallah, said the consignment has already been placed in the Yambio drug store.

“We receive our quarter and we take it to the drug store in Yambio. The supply comes from the National Ministry under the Health Transformation Project for West African states,” he confirmed.

It includes a variety of critical medicines such as anti-malarial drugs, metronidazole, and medication for typhoid and stomach ulcers.

“The quantity of drugs we receive includes anti-malaria, metronidazole, drugs for typhoid, and drugs for stomach ulcers, which means all the essential drugs supplied by the National Ministry of Health. We received ten tons of drugs,” said the official.

Minister Abdallah praised the delivery, saying that the quarterly supply is crucial for improving public health across the state.

In May, Yambio State Hospital reported a severe shortage of essential medicines, forcing many residents to seek costly treatment at private clinics or go without medical care.

Patients said they are frequently referred to private pharmacies for medications they cannot afford.

The hospital’s medical director, Dr. Konjo Samuel, attributed the scarcity to irregular deliveries from Juba and a heavy patient load that is straining already limited supplies.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
CES government begins allocation of 1,800 km² land in Rajaf Payam 1

CES government begins allocation of 1,800 km² land in Rajaf Payam

Published June 23, 2025

BoSS set to review national currency structure 2

BoSS set to review national currency structure

Published June 24, 2025

Police arrest four in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor 3

Police arrest four in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor

Published June 26, 2025

AfDB Report: South Sudan poverty reaches 92% amidst decline 4

AfDB Report: South Sudan poverty reaches 92% amidst decline

Published June 26, 2025

Marking of S.4 exams to begin next week amid public outrage 5

Marking of S.4 exams to begin next week amid public outrage

Published June 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port

Published 9 hours ago

Immigration officers told to behave toward foreigners

Published 10 hours ago

Legal threats are driving suicide cases underground -expert

Published 10 hours ago

Govt, partners launch Euro36M agriculture, climate project in four states

Published 12 hours ago

Western Equatoria receives medical supplies after months of shortage

Published 12 hours ago

Father of assaulted 16-year-old girl urges public to remain peaceful

Published June 28, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.