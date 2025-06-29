Western Equatoria receives medical supplies after months of shortage

Health authorities in Western Equatoria State have confirmed receiving 10 tonnes of essential medicines from the National Ministry of Health under the Health Sector Transformation Project.

The State Minister of Health, James Abdallah, said the consignment has already been placed in the Yambio drug store.

“We receive our quarter and we take it to the drug store in Yambio. The supply comes from the National Ministry under the Health Transformation Project for West African states,” he confirmed.

It includes a variety of critical medicines such as anti-malarial drugs, metronidazole, and medication for typhoid and stomach ulcers.

“The quantity of drugs we receive includes anti-malaria, metronidazole, drugs for typhoid, and drugs for stomach ulcers, which means all the essential drugs supplied by the National Ministry of Health. We received ten tons of drugs,” said the official.

Minister Abdallah praised the delivery, saying that the quarterly supply is crucial for improving public health across the state.

In May, Yambio State Hospital reported a severe shortage of essential medicines, forcing many residents to seek costly treatment at private clinics or go without medical care.

Patients said they are frequently referred to private pharmacies for medications they cannot afford.

The hospital’s medical director, Dr. Konjo Samuel, attributed the scarcity to irregular deliveries from Juba and a heavy patient load that is straining already limited supplies.

