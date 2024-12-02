WES govt forms committee to initiate inter-communal peace in Tambura

Western Equatoria government has formed a 30-member committee to probe rising insecurity in Tambura and promote inter-communal peace dialogue to end series of violent incidents claimed many lives in recent weeks.



On November 30, WES Deputy Governor Badagbu Daniel Rimbasa raised what he called grave concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the state’s most volatile area.

Mr. Badagbu said the violence included attacks on community leaders, shooting at the commissioner’s residence and a security personal.

The state minister of information, Elia Ozini Donato, said Governor Alfred Futuyo and his deputy Badagbu have formed the 30-member committee, to visit the conflict hotspots and initiate peace dialogue.

Donato said the government resolved that political leaders from the area should unite and speak with one voice to give peace assurance to their people.

“Balanda should talk to Balanda, Zande talk to Zande and from there, we will see how we can meet in one place and see the obstacles and challenges that is facing us the people of Tambura. In the end, we want peace,” he said.

“We don’t want problems in Tambura, all the places and all the corners that the problems come from and facing the people of Tambura, that is why we gather here today evening, so that the fire that is burning in Tambura, we go and speak to our citizens.”

In a press statement, Western Equatoria Deputy Governor Badagbu said the escalating violence has led to multiple deaths and destruction of properties.

According to him, several other incidents were reported including the killing of a young boy in Mabia, attack on a community leader in Mopoi and a mother and her child who suffered burns.

The official added that other incidents involved the shooting at the residence of Tambura Commissioner, and of a medical officer, kidnapping of a teacher, and the burning of civilian homes.

Mr. Badagbu did specify when the sporadic incidents took place and who was responsible. He condemned these acts of violence and called for immediate measures to restore peace and protect lives.

The deputy governor has urged the residents of Tambura county to refrain from taking the law into their hands. He assured them of the state government’s tireless effort to contain the situation and restore normalcy.

