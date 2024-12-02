Akobo residents nurse sicknesses at home amid broken health system

The Commissioner of Akobo County in Jonglei State said the main health facility is still closed despite assurance from the national government of preparations with humanitarian partners to provide necessary funding for its operation.

Puok Nyang Tut said a relief agency expected to implement health programs at Akobo General Hospital is yet to arrive there, and many people simply nurse their illnesses at home.

He made the statement two weeks after the Ministry of Health said it was finalizing arrangements to restore full operations to Akobo County hospital.

Commissioner Nyang said the hospital has run out of drugs supply and fuel to power its generator for months, while there is no incentive to motivate the hospital staff to serve the sick.

According to him, Care International, which is expected to take over health service provision, is yet to report to the area. Care and the health ministry could not be immediately reached for comment on the delays.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Mr. Nyang said the gap in health services, has led to the loss of several lives as many patients including those in need of surgical operation cannot find help after the hospital ran out of electricity and medical supplies.

“Akobo is still in difficult situation because the hospital is still vacant, and the implementing partners in Juba are yet to reach Akobo, he said.

“This is something that exposes the populations of Akobo to so many dangers, including many people died because of sickness. Those who are supposed to be operated they were not operated simply because the hospital does not have enough electricity.”

He added: “The hospital does not have medicine and there are a lot of health issues that affect the citizen.”

On November 12, hundreds of residents in Akobo County of Jonglei State took to the streets to demand for quick intervention to address the health crisis in the area.

They said the government hospital has been struggling since August 2023 after International Committee of the Red Cross reportedly phased its support for Akobo County Hospital.

In a video footage obtained by Eye Radio, the protesting residents can be seen asking where the national Ministry of Health and partners have been all this time.

In response to the outcry, the Ministry of Health said it was finalizing arrangements to restore full operations to Akobo Hospital. It blames the local residents for rejecting services from Save the Children and Care International in mid 2024.

According to the Ministry, the rejection of the proposed none-governmental organizations prompted the institution to engage local leaders to resolve the stalemate.

Following the resolve, Care International visited the area and carried an assessment in which the UN children agency, UNICEF, the World Bank Group and the Ministry of Health agreed to uplift health care services at Akobo Hospital similar to Juba Teaching Hospital.

It explained that the Akobo County Hospital serves a large population including cross-border communities.

The national Ministry of Health added that they also resolved the payment of incentives to more than 200 health workers.

