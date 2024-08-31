WES civil society body condemns recurrent violence in Yambio

31st August 2024
Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

A street in WES capital Yambio. (File photo)

An alliance of civil society organizations in Western Equatoria State has condemned series of violence in Yambio city which led to the killing of a South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) soldier and the wounding of four others.

The Network for Civil Society Organizations (NeCSOs) said the serviceman’s killing at Sug-siro residential area on 22nd August, was followed by gunfire at a local market that injured two soldiers and two civilians on 25th August, while another shooting occurred at the funeral rite of the deceased.

“We the civil society organizations condemn such barbaric attacks that are planned to destabilize the state and Yambio County in particular, as this creates insecurity, fear and panic among the civil population,” the statement said.

The press released failed to identify the perpetrators of such attacks.

The CSOs have emphasized disarmament of civilians as the major solution to the recurrent subnational violence that has existed in the state since 2022.

They further called on the 6th Infantry Division of the SSPDF to promote good relationship with the civil population and ensure that any counter operation against the incidents is conducted in a way that protects civilians and their properties.

The civil society groups also called on the civil population to end hate speech and cooperate with security forces during disarmament exercises.

 

 

 

