31st August 2024
Arsenal drop points in 1-1 draw against Brighton

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

Brighton's Yankuba Minteh, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Arsenal have dropped points in their Premier League title challenge after salvaging a 1-1 draw against Brighton at the Emirate Stadium on Saturday where Declan Rice was sent off.

Bukayo Saka pressed hard against the visitors who continued to effectively deal with his onslaught on the right side in the early minutes of the game, as Mikel Arteta seemed agitated at the slow movement of some of his players on the ball.

However, the Gunners opened the score when Saka received a long high ball and bounced forward before lopping it to Kai Havertz, who simply chipped it over Verbruggen and into an empty net in the 38th minute.

Hopes were dashed when Arsenal midfielder Delcan Rice, already penalized through a yellow card, conceded a free-kick deep into the Brighton half.

As Brighton’s Veltman tried to take the free-kick, Rice nudged the ball away leading to a second yellow card which saw him off the pitch fuming against the decision.

The Seagulls continued to file pressure on the 10-man Arsenal when in the 53rd minute, Joao Pedro slammed a bouncing ball pass David after being gaining possession from rifling Yankuba Minteh shot.

Brighton are in the first and Arsenal in the second positions in the EPL table after both teams earned seven points each with in three games.

Defending champions Manchester City are down to third position, but they may cruise to the top when they take on West Ham later on Saturday.

Arsenal’s starting XI were Raya (goalkeeper), White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

While Brighton started with Verbruggen (goalkeeper); Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood; Milner, Baleba; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

 

