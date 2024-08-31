31st August 2024
Kiir jets to China for bilateral meeting with Xi

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and his Chinese Counterpart Xi Jingping

President Salva Kiir travelled to China on Saturday for bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the China-Africa Forum, according to his office.

Presidential Press Secretary Lily Adhieu Martin said President Kiir will discuss issues of mutual interest between South Sudan and China, such as trade and economy.

While in Beijing, President Kiir will also attend the China-African Forum, which will discuss cooperation between China and the African continent.

The Head of State was seen off at Juba International Airport by First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny and other senior government officials.

Kiir’s China trip followed the signing of a deal between state-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation (NILEPET) and China’s Shengli Oilfield Keer Engineering and Construction Company (SOKEC) to build a state-of-the-art oil refinery and storage facilities in South Sudan.

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held from September 4-6, 2024, with African leaders and members of FOCAC scheduled to attend.

Chinese and African analysts said the largest diplomatic event to be hosted by Beijing in recent years will showcase the friendship and achievements from decades of China-Africa collaboration and set the new direction for future cooperation.

President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech before hosting a welcoming banquet and related bilateral events for the leaders of FOCAC’s African members and representatives of related African regional organizations and international organizations invited to the summit, Chinese foreign ministry announced last week.

 

