“We must silence the guns, end the suffering” – UN Chief Guterres on World Peace Day

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres. ( Photo: Courtesy).

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for the silencing of guns and an end to human suffering, saying the world is crying out for peace as wars continue to cause devastation.

Guterres, speaking on Sunday during the International Day of Peace, said sustainable development goes hand in hand with peace, noting that nine of the ten countries struggling most with development are affected by conflict.

He also stressed the need to end racism, dehumanisation and misinformation, which he said fuel violence and deepen divisions.

The UN chief added that where there is peace, there is hope, adding that families are reunited, communities rebuild, and children learn and play.

“Our warring world is crying out for peace. This year’s International Day of Peace urges each of us to give voice to that call. Around the world lives are being ripped apart, childhoods extinguished, and basic human dignity discarded, amidst the cruelty and degradations of war. We are seeing an explosion of conflict. International law flouted. And record numbers of people fleeing their homes. All they want is peace. Peace is everyone’s business. The impacts of war ripple around the world. We must silence the guns. End the suffering. Build bridges. And create stability and prosperity,” he stated.

The International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day, is observed each year on 21st September.

It is dedicated to promoting global peace and ending violence, including temporary ceasefires to allow humanitarian aid in war zones.

The theme for 2025 is Act Now for a Peaceful World.

