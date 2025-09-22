Rare primate discovery puts South Sudan on global conservation map

South Sudan’s Boma National Park has made global conservation headlines after scientists confirmed the first-ever record of Boutourline’s blue monkey (Cercopithecus mitis boutourlinii) in the country.

The discovery, published in the journal African Primates, marks a significant milestone for South Sudan’s wildlife heritage.

Camera traps placed by rangers working for African Parks captured the species for the first time in the Boma Plateau Forest between June 24 11th November 2024.

A follow-up biodiversity ground survey was conducted between the 6th and 9th December 2024, which later counted at least eight groups totaling nearly 60 individuals.

Previously thought to exist only in Ethiopia, this at-risk subspecies is now officially part of South Sudan’s primate diversity. The monkey is easily recognized by its white lips, throat, and ear fringes, and is listed as “Vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List due to threats such as habitat loss, deforestation, and hunting.

Quoting from the study, researchers wrote: “To the best of our knowledge, this is the first record for Cercopithecus mitis boutourlinii in South Sudan. With this record, C. m. boutourlinii is no longer a subspecies endemic to Ethiopia.”

Reacting to the discovery, the official spokesperson and Director of Media in the Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism, Col. Charles Laku, said: “This historic discovery is more than just a new record in science – it is a proud moment for our nation. The presence of Boutourline’s blue monkey in Boma is a reminder of the rich biodiversity South Sudan holds, and a call to safeguard it for future generations.

“We thank the dedicated researchers and African Parks South Sudan for their work in Boma National Park, which continues to put our country on the global conservation map. This finding inspires us to strengthen our commitment to protecting wildlife as part of our national heritage and future prosperity.”

Conservationists warn, however, that the Great Nile Migration Landscape, where the monkey was found, faces increasing threats from poaching, farming, deforestation, and climate change.

They are calling for stronger protection measures, including gazetting Boma Forest into the national park ecosystem and working closely with local communities to preserve this biodiversity hotspot.

This breakthrough adds to South Sudan’s growing list of unique wildlife and reinforces the nation’s emerging role as a stronghold for global conservation.

African Parks is a non-profit conservation organisation that takes on responsibility for the long-term management of protected areas in partnership with governments and local communities.

It currently manages 23 protected areas in 13 African countries, covering more than 20 million hectares across Angola, Benin, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mozambique, the Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Rwanda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.