Four SSPDF soldiers wounded in Burebeiy clashes evacuated to Malakal as calm returns

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 1 hour ago

SSPDF Helicopter [Photo: courtesy]

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The unnamed four wounded SSPDF soldiers have been evacuated to Malakal town following Saturday’s Burebeiy clashes with SPLA-IO forces, with the situation having reportedly returned to normal, according to Authorities in Upper Nile State.

On Sunday, the Governor of Upper Nile State, James Koang, confirmed that fighting broke out at around 11:00 a.m. in the Burebeiy area, near the South Sudan–Ethiopia border.

Governor Koang explained that the violence erupted after SPLA-IO forces launched an attack on an SSPDF base, prompting a response from government troops in self-defence.

According to the governor, the attackers were swiftly repulsed, and calm has since been restored. He reported that 48 attackers were killed and 148 others wounded. On the SSPDF side, four soldiers sustained injuries.

Speaking this morning in Malakal town, Governor Koang said the four wounded soldiers have now been evacuated and are receiving treatment at Malakal Teaching Hospital.

“The situation is very normal, very normal right now. And we have even evacuated our four injured SSPDF soldiers. They have been taken to Malakal, and the doctors have confirmed there is no need to refer them to Juba because the injuries are minor,” he said.

He added that the injuries are minor and the soldiers will not be referred to Juba for further treatment.

“They are now being treated at a hospital in Malakal.”

