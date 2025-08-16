16th August 2025

“We have won the race” – Amin unseats Maduot in SSFF comeback

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 7 hours ago

Francis Amin Michael, newly elected president of SSFF - Photo credit: SSFF

Francis Amin has been elected as the new president of the South Sudan Football Federation, defeating outgoing president General Augustino Maduot in a surprising comeback.

Amin received 26 votes out of 38, while Maduot garnered 12 votes, according to results announced on Friday evening.

In a short message posted on his Facebook page, Amin thanked members of the football community for supporting his return to the federation.

“We have won the race. Thank you,” he posted.

Amin ran his campaign on the promise of restoring the vision of football development in the country. He will now lead the federation until 2029.

General Augustino Maduot, who led the federation for the past four years, accepted the result and congratulated Amin.

“I have been defeated and I concede that. This defeat will not send me away from football, I will remain in this sport,” he said.

The newly elected officials also include Makur Majok and Deng Abdelrahman Aguer, who were voted as First and Second Vice Presidents of the federation, respectively.

Who is Francis Amin?

Amin is a businessman and was the second person to serve as SSFA president since its formation. He first assumed the role in 2017, but lost re-election in 2021 to General Maduot, after a term marred by controversies.

During his leadership, South Sudan gained full FIFA membership and began participating in World Cup qualifiers.

However, his administration was also criticized over the incomplete renovation of the Juba National Stadium, despite receiving full funding from FIFA, according to media reports.

2025 election controversies

This year’s football federation election was one of the most closely watched in SSFF’s history.

Four individuals initially submitted their candidacy for the presidency, but two: Kamal John and Teng Deng, were disqualified by the federation’s electoral committee.

According to Advocate Arnis Faulo Marino, a member of the electoral body, the two failed to meet candidacy requirements.

The committee also barred Ann Nyakuet Taker, the only female candidate, from contesting for the position of Second Vice President.

