We have no cars, we walk on foot,” says injured SPLM-IO state minister in Aweil

The Minister of Parliamentary affairs in Northern Bahr el Ghazal appealed to the state government to provide means of transport for government officials.



Lual Lual Agou survived a gruesome accident on Thursday in Aweil town.

Lual sustained injuries when he was knocked down by a drunk Boda-boda rider on Thursday.

The incident allegedly occurred when Lual was footing home at 8 PM.

Speaking to Eye Radio Friday evening, the minister called on the government to provide vehicles to constitution post holders.

“I appeal to the government to provide all ministers’ entitlements like safety and security as long as they are appointed at the state or national level,” Lual said.

“The main reason for the accident is because I was walking. I was going to the clinic in Aweil for treatment before the accident. I am a member SPLM-IO that why I don’t have a car,

“There are some ministers from the government party who are ministers without ministries, and the state government has rented cars for them. Currently, we are four ministers from SPLM-IO, walking on foot we have no cars.”

He said he discharged himself and is receiving treatment at home due to what he termed as an awful situation at the hospital.

“I was walking home because I don’t have a car from the airport clinic at seven o’clock in the evening. A few meters from the clinic,” Lual told Eye Radio.

“A drunk person on a motorbike came quickly and did not have lights on the motorbike, with another passenger. Suddenly I felt a hit from the motorbike and I was rescued by people near the hospital,

“We made a report to the police, who confirmed that he was a drunk Boda-boda rider, and the doctor treated me for the injuries that I had in the shoulder and hand.”

Minister Agau, who was nominated on the SPLM-IO ticket alleged that the State Government failed to secure for them while some other Ministers and officials have means of mobility.

Efforts to reach the government spokesperson William Anyuon were not immediately successful.

