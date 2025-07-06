We are working to support youth in sports, startups – Youth Minister

The National Minister of Youth and Sports says his ministry is actively seeking ways to ensure that talented young people have the opportunity to flourish.

Dr. Joseph Geng Akech made the remarks during an annual event of the Caucus Forum General Assembly that brought together over 70 members to discuss issues related to youth empowerment.

Minister Akech emphasized that sports are a key priority for developing potential, while also highlighting the importance of exploring opportunities in entrepreneurship, agriculture, and other sectors to help young people thrive.

“In particular in sports, we can see in basketball, we can see also in other sports. So, sports would be our one priority to develop our potential. But we also have the skills, the skills in business, entrepreneurship, in farming, in other areas,” he said.

Dr. Akech spoke to the participants during the Caucus Forum, a social club that facilitate discussion on topics relating to peace, governance and development on Saturday.

The forum also discussed investment, youth empowerment, and educational scholarships during the assembly.

Dr. Philips Anyang Ngong, the chairperson of Focus Forum, called on the youth to come together and invest in productive activities to foster the development of South Sudan.

“Time is now to look at how best can we support ourselves. time is now that how best can we unite our youth and do something productive for this country and for ourselves,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter