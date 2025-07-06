‘Hurtful’ scenes at Buluk police HQ where ‘gangs’ are detained – Eye Radio Reporter

Eye Raio journalist who visited Buluk Police headquarters has described as hurtful the scenes at the detention center where dozens of suspected teenage gang members have been detained.

Diko D. Andrew, Eye Radio’s reporter, said she witnessed helpless mothers and fathers scrambled as they look for their children among the hundreds of mostly teenage boys detained in the ongoing crackdown against gang groups.

Last week, Central Equatoria State government said the police and other organised forces have arrested and detained 623 suspects accused of gang activities.

“When I reached to the location, I found a group of different mothers in a number of 50 to 70 mothers, fathers who are just waiting for answers to find from the police about the whereabouts of their kids who have been captured or even arrested during the daytime or night time,” Ms Andrew said of the scenes at the police headquarters.

The arrests followed a disturbing incident two weeks ago, where members of a teenage gang group locally known as “niggas’ allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl in the Shirikat residential area of Juba.

Ms. Andrew reported witnessing mothers in tears as they tried to deliver food and water to their detained children, only to be blocked by police officers.

She said the teenagers have been held for days without proper feeding.

“So, one of the mothers that I found there she was literally crying. She brought food and water in order like she want to see her child,” she said.

“The police were all over, and when I tried to interview one of the mothers to tell me her story, I was told that I should leave the place. Even my phone was almost taken. They wanted snatch it despite that I had my ID, and I told them I’m a journalist from Eye Radio,” she further said.

“There it was, really, it was hurtful, and I don’t know what could be done. Because the police are not giving them answers,” she added.

She said parents were asked to prove their children are not gang members by providing school IDs and other documentation.

Police spokesperson Major General James Monday Enoka, however, denied students are among those arrested, adding gang groups are being targeted in the operations.

“We are being blamed as a government, as police. That’s why this is happening. So, we are saying that while we are doing our part, let the parents also do their part. Let them actually educate their citizens within the fence before they go out and commit those crimes or that behaviour,” he cautioned.

He also dismissed social media reports that some of the suspects have been sent to the frontline.

“For those who are saying the arrested criminals have been sent to the frontline, this is a baseless lie, or rumours that they have been sent to the frontline are not correct,” he said.

The police spokesperson also added that the operation will continue for the weeks and months.

The police officer said that arrests are targeting individuals found in possession of weapons, including machetes, sticks, and similar dangerous items.

“They arrest these people who are they are moving in groups with the gangs…these are the people who are arrested. So, we request cooperation, and this operation will continue. It was planned for 7 days,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter