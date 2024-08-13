WBGs crackdowns on metal theft on redundant railway

The Commissioner of Jur River County in Western Bahr el Ghazal state has said unspecified number of bandits along Wau-Tonj road, and individuals involved in the stealing of metals of the railway-line in the region.

James Ernest Makuei made the remarks upon his first time visit to Udici Payam, Wau north on Saturday

Before the commissioner’s visit, Udici residents complained of rise in theft of metals of the railway line, rapping on young girls, poor health services and lack of communication network.

Responding to the public concerns, the commissioner said they arrested numerous of criminals involved in the crimes sand looting travelers along Wau- Tonj road.

He promised to forward the concerns of the community to the state authority for settlement.

Makuei urged the public to abandon such crimes and listen to advice from their chiefs, elders and the state government.

Wau railway line was built in 1964 to link Western the Bahr el Ghazal State capital, Wau, to Babanusa Town in Southern Kordofan State in Sudan.

However, the line ceased to operate in 1984 after the outbreak of Sudan’s second civil war after SPLA fighters sabotaged the line that they believed was used to ferry weapons and logistics.

It was rehabilitated using funds from the Unity Support Fund during the six-year interim period prescribed by the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

The Fund was established to make unity attractive by promoting economic development throughout the north-south border areas using oil revenues.

However, there have been no trains using the railway line since its rehabilitation.

