13th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | States   |   WBGs crackdowns on metal theft on redundant railway

WBGs crackdowns on metal theft on redundant railway

Author: Reporter | Published: 4 hours ago

Section of Sudan-Western Bhar el Ghazal railway-line|Courtesy

The Commissioner of Jur River County in Western Bahr el Ghazal state has said unspecified number of bandits along Wau-Tonj road, and individuals involved in the stealing of metals of the railway-line in the region.

James Ernest Makuei made the remarks upon his first time visit to Udici Payam, Wau north on Saturday

Before the commissioner’s visit, Udici residents complained of rise in theft of metals of the railway line, rapping on young girls, poor health services and lack of communication network.

Responding to the public concerns, the commissioner said they arrested numerous of criminals involved in the crimes sand looting travelers along Wau- Tonj road.

He promised to forward the concerns of the community to the state authority for settlement.

Makuei urged the public to abandon such crimes and listen to advice from their chiefs, elders and the state government.

Wau railway line was built in 1964 to link Western the Bahr el Ghazal State capital, Wau, to Babanusa Town in Southern Kordofan State in Sudan.

However, the line ceased to operate in 1984 after the outbreak of Sudan’s second civil war after SPLA fighters sabotaged the line that they believed was used to ferry weapons and logistics.

It was rehabilitated using funds from the Unity Support Fund during the six-year interim period prescribed by the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

The Fund was established to make unity attractive by promoting economic development throughout the north-south border areas using oil revenues.

However, there have been no trains using the railway line since its rehabilitation.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 1

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels 2

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published August 9, 2024

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results 3

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results

Published August 8, 2024

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results 4

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results

Published August 8, 2024

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner 5

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner

Published August 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF soldier dies in Juba-Nimule road bus accident

Published 17 mins ago

Juba residential heads empowered to crackdown on gangs

Published 32 mins ago

Struggling SSPDF officer seeks support for newborn triplets

Published 52 mins ago

Futuyo orders three absent ministers back to state

Published 3 hours ago

WBGs crackdowns on metal theft on redundant railway

Published 4 hours ago

R-TNLA enacts Procurement and Disposal of Assets Regulations

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.