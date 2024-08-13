13th August 2024
Futuyo orders three absent ministers back to state

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 3 hours ago

Alfred Futuyo Karaba, Governor Western Equatoria state. (Courtesy).

Western Equatoria Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba has given three ministers who have been out of the State for long a one-week ultimatum to return and report to their offices.

The officials are Finance Minister William Adrian, Parliamentary Affairs John Wilson, and Peace-building Minister Christopher Benjamin.

The decision was arrived at during the Friday’s Council of Ministers meeting.

“The governor in the Council of Ministers gave directives to the Minister of Cabinet Affairs to write a warning letter to those ministers who have been out for long to make sure that they report themselves to their working places, ” said Alex Digi, the State Governor’s Press Secretary.

“It is now in the hands of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs to make sure that this directive is implemented,” he added.

It is not clear what measures will be taken against the absenting officials if they fail to honor the given duration.

However,  press secretary Alex Digi told Eye Radio the decision will be taken in this Friday when the ultimatum elapses.

Eye Radio is yet to contact the respective ministers for response.

 

