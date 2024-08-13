R-TNLA enacts Procurement and Disposal of Assets Regulations

The National Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Regulations, 2024.

The regulations, initially tabled by the former Minister of Finance and Planning, Awow Daniel Chuang, were reviewed by the committees on Finance and Economic Planning, Public Accounts, and Legislation and Justice.

On Monday, 12/08/2024, the Chairperson of the Finance and Economic Planning Committee, Hon. Changkuoth Bichiock Reth reintroduced the regulations and the August house passed it after deliberation.

The regulations shall ensure establishment a five member committee tasked with overseeing and managing all government procurement and disposal activities.

Directly accountable to the Minister of Finance, the committee shall ensure that any procurement or disposal of government assets is conducted in a transparent and regulated manner.

The regulations are designed to prevent arbitrary decisions regarding government assets and ensure that all actions are conducted in accordance with the law.

Parliament spokesperson Oliver Mori said enforcing the regulations will curb malpractices and corruption related to procurement and disposal of assets.

“Is actually to prevent the malpractices and the corruption which has been taking place in most government institutions where directorates or ministries could decide alone without any regulations to dispose off assets.”

Hon. Mori added believed that the regulations will enhance accountability and transparency within the government.

“Also in regards to the procurement whether being em vehicles or stationaries, or anything to be procured for public use by the government, must be go in accordance to the law.”

South Sudan has been ranked as the second most corrupt country in the world along with Syria and Venezuela as Somalia tops the list, according to Transparency International’s 2023 corruption index.

South Sudan ranked 177th out of 180 countries after scoring 13, out of a scale of 100, while Somalia scored 11 and plunges to the bottom of the list for the second year in a row.

South Sudan has remained in that position for the last two years, after beating Somalia as the most corrupt.

Transparency International recommends that well-functioning justice systems are a precondition and a catalyst for addressing corruption effectively.

