Lukudu: Five abducted Lokiliri children identified, suspects arrested in Pibor

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, Paulino Lukudu Obede, has announced a breakthrough in the case of children abducted from Lokiliri Payam in Juba County.
Speaking to local officials and community members in Lokiliri Payam on Friday, September 26, Deputy Governor Obede confirmed that five abducted children have been identified and their alleged abductors arrested in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA).
In a statement released by his office, Obede said that plans are now underway to ensure the safe return and reunification of the children with their families.
The abduction occurred during an attack by unknown gunmen in August, which also saw the kidnapping of two adults—a pregnant woman and her husband.
While it remains unclear exactly when the children were taken, the statement from the Deputy Governor’s office confirmed that the suspects are now in custody and awaiting trial in GPAA.
“On the issue of the five abducted children from Lokiliri Payam, the Deputy Governor confirmed that suspects have been apprehended in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area and that efforts are underway to ensure the safe reunification of the children with their families,” Deputy Governor Obede stated.
He emphasized that the government remains unwavering in its responsibility to protect citizens and strengthen community security.
For his part, Hon. Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, Commissioner of Juba County, reaffirmed the readiness of his office to deliver services, enhance security, and sustain development.
He urged continued cooperation between the people and government to ensure smooth implementation of projects.
