Lukudu: Five abducted Lokiliri children identified, suspects arrested in Pibor

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, Paulino Lukudu Obede, has announced a breakthrough in the case of children abducted from Lokiliri Payam in Juba County.

Speaking to local officials and community members in Lokiliri Payam on Friday, September 26, Deputy Governor Obede confirmed that five abducted children have been identified and their alleged abductors arrested in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA).

In a statement released by his office, Obede said that plans are now underway to ensure the safe return and reunification of the children with their families.

The abduction occurred during an attack by unknown gunmen in August, which also saw the kidnapping of two adults—a pregnant woman and her husband.

While it remains unclear exactly when the children were taken, the statement from the Deputy Governor’s office confirmed that the suspects are now in custody and awaiting trial in GPAA.

“On the issue of the five abducted children from Lokiliri Payam, the Deputy Governor confirmed that suspects have been apprehended in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area and that efforts are underway to ensure the safe reunification of the children with their families,” Deputy Governor Obede stated.

He emphasized that the government remains unwavering in its responsibility to protect citizens and strengthen community security.

For his part, Hon. Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, Commissioner of Juba County, reaffirmed the readiness of his office to deliver services, enhance security, and sustain development.

He urged continued cooperation between the people and government to ensure smooth implementation of projects.

His Worship Juma Moses Michael, Deputy Mayor for Infrastructure and Environment, acknowledged challenges faced in opening roads in Lokiliri but confirmed that Juba City Council has made significant progress. He assured residents that compensation tokens will be carefully verified to guarantee they reach the rightful recipients.

Local leaders, including the Director of Rajaf Payam and the Executive Chief of Lokiliri, welcomed the high-level delegation with open hands. They pledged their full cooperation with government initiatives and called for the prioritization of schools, health facilities, clean water, and improved security services to uplift livelihoods in the Payam.

Following the community meeting, the Deputy Governor and his delegation toured newly opened roads and inspected areas earmarked for further demarcation and investment.

On their return journey, the delegation made a stop at Motala, Sector Two Division, where H.E. Paulino Lukudu Obede issued a directive to the security forces, urging them to desist from unauthorized road openings. He stressed that all development activities must be carried out in close coordination with local authorities to safeguard the interests of the people.

The Commissioner of Juba County reinforced this instruction, while the Sector Two Commander pledged full cooperation with the State Government and commitment to law and order.

The visit concluded with resounding messages of peace, security, and development. The Deputy Governor reiterated the State Government’s pledge to deliver services that transform lives, attract investments, and create lasting opportunities for the people of Central Equatoria State.

