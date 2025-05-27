27th May 2025
VP Taban: I delivered Kiir’s peace message, clarified Machar’s house arrest

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 5 hours ago

Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the media on Monday, May 26, 2025, after briefing President Salva Kiir on his recent peace mission to Bahr el Ghazal region and Unity state. – Courtesy of OPP

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Vice President Taban Deng Gai says his recent visit to Bahr el Ghazal region and Unity state was intended to deliver President Kiir’s message of peace and to explain the circumstances surrounding Dr. Riek Machar’s house arrest.

Speaking on Monday, May 26, after briefing the President in Juba, the Vice President told SSBC that the visit focused on reassuring citizens of the government’s commitment to lasting peace and stability.

Taban, who heads the Infrastructure Cluster, emphasized that President Kiir has pledged never to return the country to war and is encouraging all South Sudanese to concentrate on productivity, development, and rebuilding the nation.

“The President’s message was clear: South Sudan must not return to war. He is committed to peace and development,” Taban said.

“I explained to the people that the issue of Dr. Riek Machar’s house arrest does not interfere with the implementation of peace. On the contrary, it reinforces the rule of law and accountability.”

Taban noted that the public warmly welcomed the President’s message, describing the reaction from citizens in the visited states as hopeful and supportive.

According to him, people were particularly encouraged to hear that the government is prioritizing peace, infrastructure, education, agriculture, and health over conflict.

He added that the President’s approach to ensuring peace also serves as a reminder to all citizens, especially political leaders and high-ranking officials, that everyone must abide by the law and avoid any actions that could disrupt national stability.

“The people were happy to learn that the President is not willing—and is not ready—to take this country back to war,” he said. “The only war now is the struggle for development.”

The Vice President’s peace outreach comes at a time when the country continues to face critical challenges related to political reconciliation, humanitarian needs, and the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

