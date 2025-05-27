ICRC conducts 1,000+ life-saving surgeries for conflict victims

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says its medical teams have conducted more than 1,000 surgeries on weapon-wounded patients arriving in Akobo County Hospital and Juba Military Hospital between March and 20 May 2025.

In an email to Eye Radio newsroom on Tuesday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said 1,141 were wounded due to the escalation of armed conflict and violence the country has experienced in the past months, as well as the scope of the resulting humanitarian crisis.

According to ICRC, hundreds have been wounded or killed, with thousands of people displaced from their homes, often repeatedly.

The escalating humanitarian crisis is aggravated by the influx of war-wounded, returnees, and refugees from the neighboring Sudan, and the spread of cholera.

In a statement, Fredy Aruni, ICRC operating theatre nurse, said, “We have been treating weapon-wounded patients with life-threatening conditions. And the influx was so huge that we had to install extra space to accommodate all patients. Some suffer from severe infections because it took time for them to be evacuated.

“Recently, I treated a five-year-old boy injured by two bullets. He arrived at the hospital when the wound was already infected – it was one of the most heart-breaking moments of the past several weeks.”

Meanwhile, Florence Gillette, the head of the ICRC delegation in South Sudan, said there has been an alarming trend of looting and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

“We see an alarming trend of looting and destruction of civilian infrastructure. Attacks affecting health facilities and services are particularly disturbing, because they are a lifeline for the civilian population, and enjoy special protection under international humanitarian law”, she said.

To respond to the spiraling humanitarian needs in South Sudan, the ICRC said it has stepped up its surgical capacity.

While providing life-saving surgeries, ICRC said “it continues its dialogue with the parties to the conflict to remind them of their obligations under international humanitarian law, which protects civilians and all those not taking part in the hostilities, such as the sick and the wounded, as well as the detainees.”

The ICRC also said it trained 823 people in first aid, including health personnel, South Sudan Red Cross volunteers, weapon bearers, and members of local communities.

Further, ICRC facilitated mental health and psychosocial support sessions for 1,131 people suffering from conflict-inflicted trauma while raising awareness about the protection of health services and facilities among 884 community members and health staff.