27th May 2025
Calm returns to Longechuk County after fighting, says Upper Nile Governor

Calm returns to Longechuk County after fighting, says Upper Nile Governor

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

Upper Nile State Governor, Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol. (File photo)

Calm has returned to Longechuk County following clashes between government troops and SPLA-IO forces loyal to the former county commissioner, Dak Tut, according to the Governor of Upper Nile State.

President Salva Kiir relieved former Longechuk Commissioner Dak Tut Dey of the SPLM-IO and appointed Tutlith Koang Diew as his replacement in a leadership reshuffle announced on May 6, 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Tuesday, May 27, Governor James Koang Chuol said violence broke out in Udier Payam of Longechuk County between the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and SPLM-IO forces.

The opposition fighters are said to be allied with the former commissioner of Longechuk County.

According to Governor Chuol, the fighting happened when the SPLM-IO forces launched two separate attacks on Udier, a payam located about 40 kilometres from the county administrative headquarters.

He said the opposition fighters attacked Udier twice, on Sunday and Monday, before being repulsed by government forces.

“On the day before yesterday, they (SPLA-IO forces) were at the place called Udier, which is about 40 km from Longechuk headquarters. The former commissioner went there and addressed some issues. Our army went there, and he ran. And again he attacked yesterday, but the situation is good now,” Governor Chuol told Eye Radio.

Governor Chuol did not share information on casualties or the root cause of the confrontation, but assured the public that the situation has since returned to normal.

The latest incident comes amid ongoing tensions in Upper Nile State. For the past three months, some counties have experienced repeated clashes between the national army and forces loyal to the SPLA-IO.

The recent fighting in areas such as Nasir, Ulang, and Maiwut counties has caused the displacement of thousands of civilians, worsening the humanitarian situation in the region.

As a response to the worsening humanitarian situation, the government has started airdropping food relief to Nasir County to support those displaced by the violence.

Authorities have called for calm and urged local leaders to work together to restore lasting peace in the area.

