VP Taban asks SPLM to vacate Judges’ residence in Bentiu

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Vice President Taban Deng has publicly asked the SPLM in Unity State to vacate a residence specifically constructed for judges, which they are currently occupying.

The directive comes amidst ongoing challenges facing South Sudan’s judiciary, including critical shortages of housing and facilities.

During a recent visit to Unity State, Vice President Taban revealed a personal connection to the building. He explained that when he served as governor of Unity State, the newly appointed Chief Justice, Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng, was a judge in the state with only a small office in Bentiu.

This prompted then-Governor Taban to construct a larger, more suitable building to serve as a residence for judges in the state.

Speaking at the swearing-in and registration of new advocates for the South Sudan Bar Association, Vice President Taban expressed his dismay at discovering the building’s current occupants.

“I built a very big office for the judges in Bentiu,” Vice President Taban stated. “Unfortunately, on my recent visit to Bentiu, I got the SPLM occupying your house, the house of the Judges. This is wrong; they must evacuate. They must leave the house for the judges.”

The Vice President’s strong comments highlight the significant challenges currently facing South Sudan’s judiciary, including a persistent shortage of adequate housing, transport, and other essential facilities crucial for the effective functioning of the justice system.

The directive underscores the ongoing struggle to ensure proper infrastructure for judicial officers across the country.

