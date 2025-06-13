Yambio: Displaced Nadiangere children emerge after months in bush

Yambio, Western Equatoria State (Eye Radio) – A group of 89 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Nadiangere County has safely arrived in Yambio town, Western Equatoria State, after enduring nearly five months in the dense bush, surviving on wild fruits and unsafe water sources.

The group, predominantly women, children, and the elderly, reached Yambio on Tuesday, emerging from a precarious existence since fleeing violent clashes earlier this year.

The conflict erupted in Nadiangere County following the removal of former Governor Lt. Gen. Alfred Futuyo Karaba by President Salva Kiir.

Speaking during the IDPs’ reception, Hon. Severino Morris, the State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement, painted a grim picture of their ordeal.

“We received 89 IDPs from Nadiangere on Tuesday, and we’re expecting about 40 more from Bangasu Payam. Some people are still trapped in the bush around Rirangu and Mboringa,” Morris stated.

He highlighted that most of the displaced had been sustained by wild fruits and mangoes, a precarious existence now ending as mango season concludes.

“Now that mangoes are no longer available, the risk to those still in the forest is very high. We appeal to humanitarian organizations to urgently intervene with food, medicine, and temporary shelter,” he added, emphasizing the escalating urgency.

Children bear the brunt of displacement

Thomas Seringa Paul, the Acting Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) in Western Equatoria, noted the particularly vulnerable composition of the newly arrived group.

“Of the 88 IDPs we’ve so far registered, around 90% are children aged between 5 and 18. Many don’t have parents—they were either separated during the chaos or lost their loved ones while fleeing,” he explained.

He stressed that these children arrived weak, traumatized, and in dire need of medical care and food assistance.

Apai Michael Mathew, a displaced teacher from Nadiangere, recounted the severe suffering endured in hiding.

“We ran for our lives in January when the conflict escalated. We had no food or medicine in the bush. Two children in our group died of hunger and illness. It was terrible,” he told Eye Radio.

Among the displaced is also Charles Miwamote, the Member of Parliament for Nadiangere, who had arrived in Yambio earlier.

“We suffered greatly—no clean water, no food, no medical support. And those who have arrived still face serious challenges. The government and aid agencies must act fast,” urged Miwamote.

Urgent call for Humanitarian Aid

Authorities in Western Equatoria are now making an urgent appeal to national and international organizations for immediate support, specifically requesting health care, clean water, food, and shelter for the vulnerable population.

“This is no longer just displacement—it’s a humanitarian emergency,” Hon. Severino Morris warned. “If help delays, more lives could be lost, especially among children and the elderly.”

As more IDPs continue to emerge from the forests, local officials fear the numbers could rise sharply in the coming weeks, worsening an already fragile humanitarian situation in the state.

