RJMEC: South Sudan’s political impasse threatens national cohesion, peace deal

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) has stated that South Sudan’s deepening political impasse could severely undermine national cohesion, reconciliation, and the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict (R-ARCSS).

Addressing the 1283rd AUPSC meeting virtually on Thursday, June 12, 2025, RJMEC Chairperson, Ambassador Major General George Owinow, declared, “the current situation in South Sudan continues to deteriorate, with the permanent ceasefire gravely undermined and the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) endangered.”

He stressed that if left unresolved, this situation “has the potential to further gravely undermine trust and confidence, national cohesion and reconciliation, thereby eroding the gains made in the last six years of implementation of the Peace Agreement.”

Urgent action needed for elections

With elections slated for December 2026, Ambassador Owinow underscored the urgent need to address the current political gridlock. He called for the parties to “then embark on an inclusive expedited process of constitution-making, unify the forces and prepare for a timely election.”

Noting that various high-level political and diplomatic efforts by IGAD, the AU, UN, and International Partners have yet to yield concrete results in resolving the prevailing political impasse, Ambassador Owinow presented several recommendations to the AU Peace and Security Council:

Cease Hostilities: Prevail upon the Parties to immediately stop all hostilities, fully adhere to the Permanent Ceasefire, and facilitate humanitarian aid to affected and displaced populations.

Prevail upon the Parties to immediately stop all hostilities, fully adhere to the Permanent Ceasefire, and facilitate humanitarian aid to affected and displaced populations. Resolve Detentions: Urge for the swift resolution of the First Vice President’s reported house arrest and the detention of other SPLM/A-IO officials to allow their participation in R-ARCSS implementing mechanisms.

Restore Trust: Urge the leadership of all Parties to the Revitalised Agreement to refrain from actions that further erode political trust and confidence, and to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

Expand Civic Space: Push for the expansion of political and civic space to enable the return of peace partners to Agreement mechanisms and foster an environment conducive to elections-related tasks.

Adhere to Mandate: Urge the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) to faithfully implement the R-ARCSS in letter and spirit to realize free, fair, and credible elections in December 2026.

Peace agreement remains key

Concluding his statement, Major General Owinow informed the Council that recent bilateral consultations with RJMEC members, including the Parties to the Agreement, other South Sudanese Stakeholders and Adherents, International Partners, and Regional Guarantors, affirm a crucial point.

“It is evident that the R-ARCSS remains the comprehensive and transformative blueprint which, if implemented fully in letter and spirit, will build a foundation for lasting peace, stability and the rule of law in the Republic of South Sudan,” he stated.

