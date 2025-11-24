Made in Eye Radio: How Wol Mapal grew from intern to newsroom professional

More than three years ago, Wol Mapal walked into the Eye Radio offices seeking an internship, not knowing that the opportunity would shape his entire career in journalism.

He was not alone; many students applied, but Mapal was among the lucky few who passed the rigorous interview process. What set him apart, colleagues say, was not just his interest in journalism but his determination to grow, adapt, and master every task he was given.

From his first day in the newsroom, Mapal showed curiosity, discipline, and a willingness to learn, traits that would later make him one of Eye Radio’s most promising young journalists.

The Newsroom Experience

By August 2022, Mapal began the challenging but rewarding work in the Eye Radio newsroom. A second-year student of Journalism, Media and Communication Studies at the University of Juba, he had no experience in a fast-paced, high-pressure newsroom.

Wol Mapal in the Eye Radio studion – file photo

“Everything has to be done every minute without missing the deadline,” he recalled.

Through a structured internship program that covered reporting, anchoring, fieldwork, and newsroom operations, Mapal learned one skill after another, gradually growing into a confident reporter.

“I wrote stories, anchored news, went to the field, impacted lives, amplified unheard voices, inspired young people, and carried out every journalistic duty with pride as a student of journalism,” he said of his experience.

He soon mastered every corner of the newsroom, gaining hands-on skills that went beyond the classroom.

Winner of Best News Anchor Award

After completing his internship in 2023, Mapal refocused on his studies. Then came an inter-university competition organized by Youth Media Initiative South Sudan (YMISS), aimed at preparing students for digital and mainstream journalism.

Armed with skills from Eye Radio, Mapal entered the competition and won the Best News Anchor Award, competing against students from the University of Juba, Media Development Institute, Starford International University, and others.

Road to a Bachelor’s Degree

After his internship, Eye Radio offered Mapal a second, more exciting opportunity to volunteer at the newsroom. From December 2024 to April 2025, he further honed his skills and deepened his passion for informing the public.

The big break came in September 2025, when Mapal secured his first full-time role as a reporter at Eye Radio, the newsroom that had shaped him.

“In August 2022, I walked into Eye Radio as an intern, young, eager, and hopeful. I had no idea that those three months would turn into another three, then into a volunteer role from December 2024 to April 2025, and eventually into a full staff position by September. What began as a simple internship became the foundation of my entire professional journey,” he said.

On Saturday, November 22, Mapal was among more than 2,800 students who graduated from the University of Juba, earning a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Media, and Communication Studies.

Reflecting on his journey, Mapal shared heartfelt gratitude for Eye Radio.

“This trust, the belief vested in me, cannot go unnoticed or unappreciated. Today, I call my degree in Journalism, Media and Communication Studies a backup to the skills and experience I had already earned. Because Eye Radio shaped me before the classroom did,” he wrote on social media.

“As we celebrate this milestone, I want the entire Eye Media family to know that I am grateful beyond words. From production teams to managers, from senior leadership down to the kitchen staff, thank you for your unwavering support. My sincere appreciation goes to our visionary leaders, Stephen Omiri Obuor and Koang Palchang.

“Reacting to Mapal’s graduation, Eye Radio News Editor Lasuba Memo, who had worked closely with him, said Mapal reminded him of his own early days in the newsroom.

“I remember when he told me I inspired him. In fact, Mapal’s news-reading style is typically my style, fitting him well into the brand,” Memo said.

“As a former mentor to Wol Mapal, he added: “I’m thrilled by his stride. I always knew he was destined for the newsroom. Of all the interns I worked with, Mapal stood out — he showed a rare character of adaptability and a genuine hunger to learn.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Upper Nile Governor visits Ulang County to promote peace, unity Previous Post