9th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Judiciary hands 126 AK-47 rifles seized from criminals to Interior Ministry

Judiciary hands 126 AK-47 rifles seized from criminals to Interior Ministry

Author : | Published: 4 hours ago

Firarms collected from the hands of civilians. (File photo).

The Judiciary of South Sudan has handed 126 AK-47 rifles to the Ministry of Interior in Juba. The firearms were recovered from criminals who were tried and sentenced by the High Court.

Chief Justice Dr. Benjamin Baak said the weapons were exhibits in concluded court cases and had been lawfully transferred to the Ministry of Interior for proper handling and storage.

Justice Baak stated that the judiciary’s role is to prove offenses beyond reasonable doubt.

“Once we complete the judicial process and no longer need the exhibits, we hand them over to the appropriate authorities,” he said in statement to SSBC on the eve of the 14th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day.

Dr Baak further stated that this reflects the need for continued cooperation between the judiciary and police.

He stressed the shared mission of the judiciary and the police in promoting justice and upholding the rule of law across the country.

“Our role is to see that it has actually proved to offense your reasonable doubt. So, once we finish with the exhibits, then it goes to the relevant institution that are actually responsible for guns. So, there is a need for us to have cooperation between us, quite a bit, absolutely,” he said.

Speaking at the same event in Juba on Tuesday, Inspector General of Police, General Abraham Manwut Peter, commended the judiciary’s leadership for its continued support to the Ministry of Interior, particularly the National Police Service, which he described as the custodians of law and order.

General Manwut commmended the coordination between the two institutions and pledge to continue working closely with the judiciary.

He also assured the judiciary of the readiness of the national police service to implement court decisions, when need arises.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India 1

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India

Published July 4, 2025

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details 2

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details

Published July 4, 2025

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach 3

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach

Published July 4, 2025

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan 4

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan

Published July 4, 2025

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal 5

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal

Published July 4, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ten years later, Raja County returns to Independence Day celebration with three-day festivities

Published 2 hours ago

VP Bol Mel urges unity, pride in Independence Day message

Published 3 hours ago

Judiciary hands 126 AK-47 rifles seized from criminals to Interior Ministry

Published 4 hours ago

‘Let us rise in unity’ – Kiir appeals in Independence message

Published 4 hours ago

IGAD chief hails 14th Independence Anniversary as a testament to national strength, pride

Published 7 hours ago

‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.