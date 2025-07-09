Judiciary hands 126 AK-47 rifles seized from criminals to Interior Ministry

The Judiciary of South Sudan has handed 126 AK-47 rifles to the Ministry of Interior in Juba. The firearms were recovered from criminals who were tried and sentenced by the High Court.

Chief Justice Dr. Benjamin Baak said the weapons were exhibits in concluded court cases and had been lawfully transferred to the Ministry of Interior for proper handling and storage.

Justice Baak stated that the judiciary’s role is to prove offenses beyond reasonable doubt.

“Once we complete the judicial process and no longer need the exhibits, we hand them over to the appropriate authorities,” he said in statement to SSBC on the eve of the 14th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day.

Dr Baak further stated that this reflects the need for continued cooperation between the judiciary and police.

He stressed the shared mission of the judiciary and the police in promoting justice and upholding the rule of law across the country.

“Our role is to see that it has actually proved to offense your reasonable doubt. So, once we finish with the exhibits, then it goes to the relevant institution that are actually responsible for guns. So, there is a need for us to have cooperation between us, quite a bit, absolutely,” he said.

Speaking at the same event in Juba on Tuesday, Inspector General of Police, General Abraham Manwut Peter, commended the judiciary’s leadership for its continued support to the Ministry of Interior, particularly the National Police Service, which he described as the custodians of law and order.

General Manwut commmended the coordination between the two institutions and pledge to continue working closely with the judiciary.

He also assured the judiciary of the readiness of the national police service to implement court decisions, when need arises.

