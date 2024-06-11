‘I feel like crying,’ Agany tells Finance Minister over ‘poor’ presentation

A lawmaker expressed being on the verge of tears as members of parliament unanimously rejected the reports presented by three cabinet ministers on the country’s hunger situation.

The Ministers of Finance and Planning, Trade and Industry, and Agriculture and Food Security were summoned before parliament to address the hunger crisis in the country.

During the session, the Finance Minister assured that civil servants’ salaries would be paid, but omitted to specify a date.

The Minister of Trade and Industry revealed the establishment of nine zones for subsidized food, following contracts with companies for commodity supply.

William Anyuon, the Minister, outlined the procurement of food and the designation of distribution zones in Juba and other regions.

The initiative intends to ease the financial strain on consumers and ensure the affordability of essential goods.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Josephine Lagu announced plans to establish a governance structure, including a high-level ministerial committee, to address the anticipated floods, which she identified as a potential driver of food insecurity this year.

In response to the presentations, MPs expressed strong criticism of the three Ministers, condemning what they perceived as shallow and inaccurate presentations that failed to provide concrete solutions to the crisis.

They particularly challenged Minister of Finance and Planning, Awow Daniel Chuang, for his inability to offer satisfactory explanations regarding the timely payment of salaries to civil servants and organized forces.

Hon. John Agany, a member of parliament who raised concerns over the minister’s of finance inadequate presentation, revealed that he was deeply moved and almost brought to tears when reviewing the reports provided by the ministers.

“I thought, our minister of finance, should have come and said we are now going back to recapture our market by putting one, two, three as priorities,” Agany said.

“As I read this paper which I have in my hand, I feel like crying, because, it doesn’t address what I was expecting,” Agany said.

“The minister of finance should have gone back and given us a scientific report well analysed with different options for our people to improve their life or their way of life.”

Another lawmaker, Hon. Peter Gatkuoth, urged for a comprehensive review of all government projects to be conducted before the parliament.

“I have been hearing about Akon International Airport, even though Juba is not in standard to be an International Airport yet and that the money had been taken for the construction of Akon airport which is okay one of the good projects,” Hon Peter said.

“We like it but we didn’t go through it in this parliament. Therefore, again the resolution should be taken and all the projects that go to this particle thing come back,” he said.

Hon. Peter Adwok urged the Ministry of Finance to reallocate funds designated for road infrastructure towards salary payments. “Our minister of finance, it’s time that all of us stand up and request a declaration of emergency in this country and money reserved for roads and bridges be relocated to civil servants’ salaries,” Hon Adwok said.

Hon. Grace Ablang demanded clarification on the source of funds being auctioned by the Central Bank.

“The finance minister, Hon. Minister, we see the Bank of South Sudan every week they are auctioning dollars to traders, Hon. Minister where is this money coming from and people are not getting their salaries,” Hon Grace said.

“If you have this huge amount in thousands and millions why can’t be given to pay salaries if you have this money in Central Bank of South Sudan,” she said.

Hon. Grace queried the Minister of Forestry and Food Security for the absence of her ministry’s strategy to tackle food insecurity.

“My dear sister Josephine your report is very beautiful but in your report, you have not talked anything about agriculture we are going to depend on food aid and support where is your plan for agriculture madam minister,” said Hon. Grace.

During the presentation by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, lawmakers criticized the report for lacking viable solutions to the country’s pressing food security issues.

Lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with the Minister of Trade and Industry, stating that he failed to meet the public’s expectations.

They also questioned the criteria used to select companies responsible for distributing subsidized food.

