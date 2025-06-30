1st July 2025
Upper Nile immigration appeals to Juba amid ID card, passport shortages

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 13 hours ago

Brig. Gen. Joseph Monybuony Chol Jok, Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passports, and Immigration in Upper Nile State - Courtesy

MALAKAL, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) The Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passports, and Immigration in Upper Nile State is urgently appealing to national authorities in Juba for additional supplies of ID cards and passport booklets.

This appeal comes amidst growing public frustration and accusations that the local office is collecting money from applicants without providing the promised services.

Brigadier General Joseph Monybuony Chol Jok, the State Director of Immigration, warned that the severe shortage is damaging public trust.

He noted that many applicants feel deceived after paying the required fees but not receiving their essential documents.

In a recent post shared on his Facebook page, Brigadier General Monybuony stated, “We are losing the trust of the public. People believe we are taking their money for nothing.”

He confirmed that immigration services are currently active in eight counties across Upper Nile, including the state capital, Malakal. However, operations remain non-functional in five counties: Ulang, Nasir, Langchuk, Panyikang, and Manyo.

In a positive development, General Monybuony reported that efforts are underway to deploy and expand mobile nationality registration kits to Fashoda, Maban, and Baliet counties. These kits are intended to address urgent needs for IDs and passports in those areas.

Furthermore, General Monybuony announced that the newly appointed Commissioner of Langchuk County has expressed full support for establishing an immigration office there.

He also disclosed that his deputy, Brigadier Tor Mach, will soon be dispatched to both Langchuk and Nasir Counties to initiate operations and bring services closer to the residents.

The directorate reiterated its commitment to expanding immigration services to reach more people across the state, despite existing logistical and resource-related constraints.

1st July 2025

