MP Mary Ayen elected President of South Sudan Volleyball Federation

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan volleyball community has elected Hon. Mary Ayen Majok as the new President of the Volleyball Federation, following a long-awaited and historic elective general assembly.

In a unanimous decision, all 21 delegates from across the country cast their votes for Hon. Ayen, who also serves as the Deputy Speaker of the Council of States.

The assembly, held on Saturday, June 28, marked the first-ever elective general assembly for the country’s volleyball body.

Alongside Hon. Ayen, veteran sports journalist Mr. Samuel Thomas Powan of Radio Miraya was elected as Secretary-General, and Joseph Makur was chosen as Finance Secretary.

Hon. Ayen had previously chaired the Steering Committee responsible for organizing this successful electoral congress.

Speaking during the assembly in Juba, Hon. Ayen acknowledged the significant challenges facing sports development in South Sudan.

She emphasized that despite the current situation in the country potentially limiting their activities, establishing a recognized federation is a crucial step forward.

“We have the commitment, we have a clear vision, and we have the will. And I think these are very important to make sure that we move somewhere,” Hon. Ayen stated.

“Even if this current Federation will not implement all that we do, I think they will try at least to move in the right way. And moving in the right way is that, at least now, we have a body that will be recognized.”

“I just want us to be clear from the very beginning that we are not going to achieve so much because of the general situation that we are seeing. But what we will do, we will keep, all of us are going to be on board, so that we know what we can do together.”

The newly elected Secretary-General, Samuel Thomas Powan, highlighted the significance of the election, noting it aligns with the mandate from the National Ministry of Youth and Sports, which requires all national federations and sports institutions to conduct elective general assemblies.

Powan added that with this successful election, the Volleyball Federation will now receive full and official recognition from the National Olympic Committee, as well as from regional and international volleyball bodies.

“This is the first ever general assembly in a decade, whereby we used to have appointed and steering committees that have been handling all the issues of volleyball in the country,” Powan remarked.

“This is a very long-awaited time for the volleyball family in the country to start reforming and growing the sport.”

“This comes at a time when volleyball is progressing very well in the country and matches the mandate and instruction from the National Ministry of Youth and Sports that all national federations and sports institutions in the country have to do their elective assembly to be fully and officially recognized by the National Olympic Committee and also the regional and international body. So finally, we thank God that we managed to go to the general assembly.”

The election signals a new era for volleyball in South Sudan, aiming to foster growth and stronger regional and international engagement for the sport.

