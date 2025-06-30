1st July 2025
Activist urges for inclusion of drug awareness education in schools

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 13 hours ago

Acitivist says drug awareness education will help mitigate abuse - courtesy

A youth activist has called for inclusion of drug education in schools as a strategic measure to raise awareness and combat the growing issue of drug abuse among young people in South Sudan.

Juma Daniel, Executive Director of Action We Foundation, said drug education is a structured and essential tool to inform youth about the risks, effects, and long-term consequences of drug use and misuse.

“I feel we need to have drug education in this country because the moment we provide the right information about the dangers of drugs to young people; it can be able to poison them from being poisoned earlier than this product poisons their minds,” he said while speaking on Eye Radio’s Zone 72 youth program over the weekend.

His call comes as experts and authorities have warned of increased misuse of substances such as alcohol and pharmaceutical drugs, including tramadol, a painkiller commonly abused for its euphoric effects.

Daniel also stressed that drug education, when paired with strong career guidance, can help young people discover their purpose and develop a clear sense of direction.

Daniel urged the government and stakeholders to prioritize drug education as a preventive strategy to safeguard the well-being and future of South Sudan’s youth.

“If young people are given drug education right from primary level and with proper career guidance, these young people will be able to have a purpose and sense of direction in life,” he said.

As the drug abuse crisis has escalated in recent years, some states have intensified efforts to curb substance abuse among their populations.

In Jonglei State, authorities have banned the illegal sale of drugs and alcohol following a noticeable increase in substance abuse, particularly among young people.

Similarly, on June 16, 2025, Western Bahr el Ghazal State issued a sweeping ban targeting both locally produced and imported alcoholic beverages and drugs, in a bid to address the growing concern over drug misuse.

