UNMISS pledges support for hybrid court to boost rule of law in Warrap

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has pledged support for the establishment of a Hybrid Court in Warrap State to strengthen the rule of law and consolidate peace.

The commitment was made yesterday during a meeting between Warrap Governor Bol Wek Agoth and UNMISS Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General Graham Maitland in Juba.

Governor Agoth said communities in Warrap have embraced peace but stressed the need for better infrastructure and the restoration of justice through the Hybrid Court System, which empowers traditional authorities.

Maitland praised the Governor’s leadership in managing the state of emergency peacefully and assured that UNMISS will remain a key partner in Warrap’s pursuit of lasting peace and development.

“My plan is to substitute guns with agricultural tools and crude weapons with opportunities for education, in order to lay the foundation for a mindset change in the future generation,” he said.

He added that Warrap is rich in natural resources that must be translated into better livelihoods by opening markets through road rehabilitation, supporting micro-businesses, and promoting agriculture.

The UNMISS delegation also informed the Governor of plans to visit Warrap soon to assess the situation on the ground and align their priorities with those of the state government.

The meeting ended with a joint agreement to support the Hybrid Court Justice System, facilitate trauma healing for conflict-affected communities, and hold inter-state and intra-state peace dialogues to curb cross-border crime and strengthen cooperation with neighbouring states.

