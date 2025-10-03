Ministries of Roads and Justice agree to resolve contract disputes affecting road projects

The Ministry of Roads and Bridges and the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs have agreed to work together in addressing legal challenges affecting road and bridge projects across the country.

The agreement was reached yesterday when Roads and Bridges Minister Simon Mijak Majok led a delegation to the Ministry of Justice, where he met with Justice Minister Dr. Joseph Geng Akech.

The meeting focused on resolving legal issues to ensure contracts with contractors are binding and enforceable.

Eng. John Kenyi Sasa, the Acting Undersecretary in the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, said his ministry is facing numerous contractual disputes that require legal opinions before projects can move forward.

He thanked the Ministry of Justice for its continued support and called for closer collaboration between the two institutions.

“We had a lot of cases that we needed the Ministry of Justice to know and support us in overcoming all the challenges that we have. Issues to do with contracts, again we have a lot of issues that needed a legal opinion and legal procedures so that we can be able to proceed with contracts that are legally binding with the contractors. We thank very much the Ministry of Justice for supporting us in a lot of contracts,” Sasa said in a statement to SSBC on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Justice, Mary Ajith, said the discussions centered on strengthening cooperation between the two ministries, particularly on contract management and pending cases.

She confirmed that some issues were resolved, while others will require follow-up with legal advisors.

“On behalf of the Ministry, we discussed a lot of issues, issues connected with the pending cases in the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, and again we discussed a lot of issues on contract issues, and we resolved some of the issues and the way forward from there,” she said.

