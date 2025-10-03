3rd October 2025

16 security personnel detained following SSP 18M robbery at Turalei market

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 10 hours ago

Authorities in Twic County of Warrap State arrested sixteen security personnel after SSP 18 million was stolen from the local market. The police charged the joint security forces with failing to protect the premises during the night of the robbery.

Commissioner John Mabior Marup told Eye Radio that the 16 personnel from the night patrol unit were on duty when the break-in occurred around 1 a.m.

The robbers targeted a shop belonging to Sudanese trader Adam Salaman Adam.

They reportedly broke the padlock and stole SSP 18 million from a box, along with several goods.

Marup said the security personnel were arrested for negligence and will be investigated for sleeping on duty.

“As we speak, I have ordered the arrest of all the forces that were on duty last night. They will be held accountable for the losses because they failed to provide adequate protection after assuring traders of their safety,” he said.

He added that a joint network may have been involved, but a thorough investigation is required.

