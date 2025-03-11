IGAD envoy, humanitarian minister discuss future of R-ARCSS after Nasir incident

The IGAD Special Envoy and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs discussed the political and humanitarian situation in South Sudan on Tuesday, following the recent Nasir incident and its effect on the 2018 peace process.

Ambassador Ismail Wais emphasized the importance of addressing both the immediate humanitarian crisis and the broader implications of the incident on South Sudan’s fragile peace efforts.

He expressed his intent to help mediate discussions between stakeholders, offering insights and potential solutions to mitigate the impact of the violence while fostering an environment conducive to the full implementation of the peace agreement.

“My meeting intended to discuss the impact of this Nasir incident on humanitarian activities and, at the same time, the effect of this incident on the peace process,” said Ambassador Wais.

“I’m happy to report that we had a constructive discussion. We identified that the unification of forces and accelerating the implementation of the peace agreement are key to resolving these challenges. I’m grateful for the Minister’s openness, and I also asked him to express our condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the Nasir area.”

On his part, Minister Albino Atak, who is also the leader of Other Political Party or OPP, a party signatory to 2018 peace agreement highlighted the displacement caused by the Nasir incident, noting that his office is actively tracking the displaced individuals and preparing to offer them necessary services until the situation stabilizes.

“There is displacement as a result of the Nasir incident,” said Minister Atak.

“We are tracking this displacement and preparing to assemble displaced people, providing them with essential services until the situation calms down. Additionally, we are fully committed to the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) and will continue to work with all parties to ensure its provisions are upheld. Ultimately, we want to ensure that the stability brought about by this agreement is maintained so that South Sudan can proceed towards democratic elections, which is the ultimate goal of the peace agreement.”

The meeting between Ambassador Wais and Minister Atak is part of broader efforts to address ongoing challenges in South Sudan, with a focus on stabilizing the country and ensuring the full implementation of the peace process.

With the conflict in South Sudan continuing to impact both the people and the peace efforts, international and local actors remain committed to advancing dialogue and peacebuilding measures to bring about long-term stability in the country.

