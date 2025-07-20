Unity State Gov. launches peace conference ahead forceful disarmament in Mayom County

The Governor of Unity State has launched a conference to address insecurity and promote social unity in Mayom County.

The event, known as the Ruadhkeey-Mankien Conference, began on Saturday.

It brings together government officials, national and state lawmakers, chiefs, women, and youth leaders.

In his opening remarks, Governor Riek Bim Top urged armed youth to hand over their weapons to the government before the forceful disarmament is fully implemented.

The disarmament is part of the state of emergency declared by President Salva Kiir in Mayom County and Warrap State in June.

The conference will also address concerns from cattle owners about the safety and protection of their animals after they surrender their guns to the authorities.

The event is expected to empower spiritual leaders to use their influence to convince youth to peacefully hand over their weapons.

The conference will run for two days.

Mayom County is one of the most volatile areas in Unity State.

Following the declaration of the state of emergency in June, the South Sudan People’s Defence Force (SSPDF) issued a 14-day ultimatum asking armed youth in the area and neighbouring Warrap State to surrender weapons to face force.

The SSPDF has since been deployed to the area to carry out the disarmament operations aimed at restoring law and order.