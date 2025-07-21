Peace at last: Warrap leaders reconcile to boost peace efforts

Intellectuals from Greater Tonj of Warrap State have reconciled their long-standing differences during a peace forum held in Tonj Town, renewing hope for unity and stability in the region.

The forum, presided over by Governor Bol Wek Agoth, brought together prominent figures, including Gen. Aleu Ayieny Aleu and Honorable Lewis Anei Kueindit, who publicly resolved their differences in the spirit of reconciliation.

Their reconciliation, seen as a major boost to peace efforts amid the ongoing State of Emergency, underlines the critical role of intellectual leadership in conflict resolution and community healing.

Governor Agoth described the event as a reflection on the contributions made by Warrap citizens during the liberation struggle of South Sudan, highlighting the participation of Gen. Aleu Ayieny Aleu and Hon. Lewis Anei Kueindit.

He stressed the need for cooperation among intellectuals, urging them to take the lead in modelling peace and unity for the youth.

“A pen is mightier than a gun. It can build bridges, save lives in hospitals, and revolutionize agriculture. We must convince the younger generation that peaceful ideas—not weapons—will move our community forward,” he said.

Both Gen. Aleu and Hon. Lewis echoed this call and encouraged the youth across Warrap State to forgive one another and embrace peace for the future of Greater Tonj.

