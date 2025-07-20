Activist pledges to champion better health, education, and security in US conference

A South Sudanese human rights defender who took part in the African Ambassador Economic Forum 2025 in the United States has pledged to work on improving health, education, and security in the country.

Bol Gai Deng spoke to the media in Washington, DC on Friday, after taking part in the forum.

The African Ambassador Economic Forum aims to unlock investment opportunities, build partnerships with the private sector, and support Africa’s economic growth through meaningful dialogue and strategic collaboration between the United States and African countries.

It also seeks to strengthen ties between Africa and the United States, by promoting sustainable trade and investment, and improve infrastructure across the continent.

The 2025 event was attended by more than 350 participants, including ambassadors from over 50 African countries, government leaders, U.S.-based African elected officials, representatives of financial institutions, entrepreneurs, and women leaders.

Deng said he will advocate to the partners to invest in the country to make sure that every South Sudanese family has access to clean water, education, and security.

“My plans to make sure that every South Sudanese family has quality water that can eliminate diseases. So now a lot of South Sudanese are suffering from other diseases that they would not have had in the first place,” he said.

“So, the health issue became a bigger problem than the second thing that I had to call. A second health system might be given to the people of South Sudan. Not for the leaders to travel and go abroad and get treated, and come back home,” he added.

He also promised to focus on improving the economy and security in the country.

“These are the priorities we are going to be working on: education, health care, security, and also economic issues in the country,” he stated.

Regional and international actors including the African Union, the United Nations, IGAD, and the Troika have repeatedly urged South Sudan’s leaders to prioritize address security and economic challenges facing the country.

They have also called for transparency in the use of public resources, accountability, and the opening of civic and political space ahead of the scheduled elections in December 2026.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Warrap Gov. vows zero tolerance for violence as state of emergency takes effect Previous Post