28th October 2024
UNHCR, Partners build 5 schools at Wedweil camp in NBGS

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

A signpost marking the Wedwiel Refugee Settlement in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State. — Courtesy

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and its partners have built five schools at the Wedweil settlement camp, including three primary schools and two secondary schools.

According to the Northern Bahr el Ghazal Commission for Refugee Affairs, the camp is currently hosting over 13,000 Sudanese refugees.

Nicodemus Nguet Thiep, the assistant commissioner for refugee affairs in the state, stated that the construction of the school was funded by UNHCR and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

He also mentioned that the construction of primary healthcare units is ongoing.

“In Wud-Wiel, the Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA) is collaborating with all partners to provide essential services,” Nguet stated during a press conference in Wedweil, Aweil West County.

“So far, in the education sector, three primary schools have been constructed with the support of our partner, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). Additionally, Salvation Primary School and Wud-Wiel Modern Secondary School are both being built by UNHCR,” he explained.

“We are also in the process of constructing primary healthcare units, which are currently under discussion with the state Ministry of Health to upgrade them to Primary Health Care Centres due to increasing demand,” he added.

“The Wud-Wiel camp is currently hosting 13,554 refugees, highlighting the urgent need for these services,” he concluded.

