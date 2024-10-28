28th October 2024
Kenya introduces visa extension fees for foreign nationals

Author: Stephen Omiri | Published: 8 hours ago

South Sudan Passport

The government of Kenya has announced new, exorbitant visa extension fees for foreign nationals, including South Sudanese students and their families, who wish to extend their stay in the country.

In response, the South Sudan embassy in Kenya has notified its citizens via a notice posted at the embassy’s premises.

The notice indicates that South Sudanese who wish to extend their stay in Kenya for any reason must pay up to $201 for a six-month stay.

Individuals seeking extensions of their travel documents will pay $51.

Passport holders who wish to extend their stay in Kenya will also be required to pay $51 in fees.

The Kenya Foreign National Service has announced that it will sanction a six-month overstay with six hundred and one United States dollars.

This comes more than three-years after Kenya waived visa fees for eligible South Sudanese.

The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said visa fees would be lifted for South Sudanese who hold valid passports.

Earlier, the Kenyan foreign ministry said this was in adherence to the provisions of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community, and The Common Market Protocol on Free Movement of labor and persons for the citizens of partner States adopted on November 20, 2009.

The decision followed President Salva Kiir’s appealed to the neighboring countries for a visa waiver during the 21st Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State in Nairobi in February,2021.

Eye Radio’s attempt to record comments from the South Sudan Embassy in Kenya has been unsuccessful.

The South Sudan Embassy in Nairobi is still without an ambassador after President Kiir appointed Chol Ajongo as the Minister of Presidential Affairs in August, 2024.

This new visa restriction fee will affect South Sudanese families and students residing in Kenya.

